(Oct 01) – Kenyan Vincent Mutai and Ethiopian Mestawut Fikir were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s elite races at the 20th anniversary of the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday. Below are the top 20 Cardiff Half Marathon results for both elite races.

Vincent Mutai clinched the men’s title with 1:00:35, besting course record holder and fellow Kenyan Shadrack Kimining. The race saw a sprint finish down King Edward VII Avenue, where Mutai left his compatriots Kimining and Bernard Biwott behind to secure his first Cardiff win.

Kimining finished second with 1:00:48, while third place went to Biwott in 1:00:51.

In the women’s race, meanwhile, Mestawut Fikir of Ethiopia narrowly defeated compatriot Aminet Ahmed and last year’s runner-up Kenya’s Viola Chepngeno in a sprint finish.

Fikir finished in a time of 1:08:13, just a second ahead of her closest competitors, with Ahmed taking second at 1:08:14 and Chepngeno (1:08:14).

Cardiff Half Marathon 2023 Results

Women’s Results

Final Name Country Time 1 Mestawut Fikir Ethiopia 1:08:13 2 Aminet Ahmed Ethiopia 1:08:14 3 Viola Chepngeno Kenya 1:08:14 4 Beatrice Jepchirchir Cheserek Kenya 1:08:25 5 Dorcas Jepchumba Kimeli Kenya 1:10:09 6 Betelihem Afenigus Ethiopia 1:10:36 7 Sonia Thomas-Samuels Great Britain 1:12:37 8 Diana Bogantes Costa Rica 1:14:09 9 Beth Kidger Great Britain 1:14:12 10 Anna Bracegirdle Great Britain 1:14:44 11 Yvette Lock Great Britain 1:15:06 12 Courtney McGuire Ireland 1:15:25 13 Verity Hopkins Great Britain 1:16:30 14 Olivia Tsim Great Britain 1:17:47 15 Julia Bektic Great Britain 1:18:37 16 Rachel Gifford Great Britain 1:19:34 17 Isabelle Pickett Australia 1:20:14 18 Nikki Kelly Great Britain 1:20:16 19 Donna Morris Great Britain 1:20:39 20 Sarah Forbes-Smith Great Britain 1:21:00 21 Megan Williams Great Britain 1:21:26 22 Louise Flynn Great Britain 1:21:59

Men’s Results

Final Name Country Time 1 Vincent Kiprotich Mutai Kenya 1:00:35 2 Shadrack Kimining Kenya 1:00:48 3 Benard Biwott Kenya 1:00:51 4 Geoffrey Koech Kenya 1:01:43 5 Wesley Kimutai Kenya 1:03:00 6 David Kimaiyo Kenya 1:03:21 7 Martin Musyoka Kenya 1:04:06 8 Fearghal Curtin Ireland 1:04:13 9 Bereket Zeleke Ethiopia 1:04:15 10 Victor Chepkwony Kenya 1:04:33 11 Paulos Surafel Great Britain 1:04:35 12 Mohamud Aadan Great Britain 1:04:43 13 Sean Hogan Great Britain 1:05:57 14 Jonathan Cornish Great Britain 1:06:44 15 Takuya Kitasaki Japan 1:06:47 16 Dominic Jones Great Britain 1:06:59 17 Adam Bowden Great Britain 1:07:01 18 David Bishop Great Britain 1:07:19 19 Callum Davidson Great Britain 1:07:28 20 Kelvin Chirchir Kenya 1:07:37

