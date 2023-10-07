Making her road debut Saturday morning, Annie Rodenfels broke away late to comfortably win the 2023 Boston 10K For Women with a time of 32:08. Race Results will be posted here and More Results Update || Twitter Video Updates

After running with the lead pack during the early parts of the race, Rodenfels, Emily Venters, and Mary Munanu began to pull away from the pack before the four-mile mark before the eventual champion took control of the race for good when the runner returned on the bridge.

Read more: Follow the 2023 Boston 10K For Women: Top field goes to battle

Another pace injection saw Rodenfels, who is from Boston, pulled well clear of the entire field and comfortably away from Venters to build a sizable advantage on her way to a dominating victory over a very strong lineup that included some of the best road runners in the country.

Venters of Portland, Oregon, was a distant second place in 32:31, followed by the experienced runner Jenny Simpson of Boulder, Colorado, who posted 32:39 for third place.

Defending champion Erika Kemp of Rhode Island wasn’t able to keep up with the pace today and finished fourth in 32:44, while five-time race champion Molly Huddle of Rhode Island clocked 32:50 to round out the top five.