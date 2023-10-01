Kenya and Ethiopia lead the medal table, highlighting the dominance of African nations at the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 here on Sunday (1). Kenya topped the medal table with 12 total from six events.

The African long-distance powerhouse ended with five golds, three silvers, and four bronze medals at the entertaining world road running event, which was highlighted by two world records in the women’s and men’s mile races.

Kenyan runners also swept the podiums in both the men’s and women’s half marathon races on what was an ideal morning for endurance racing.

Read more: Road Mile world records for Hobbs Kessler, Diribe Welteji at Riga 23

Ethiopia also had a very productive championship, claiming seven medals, consisting of two golds, four silvers, and one bronze, while the United States and Great Britain both finished with two medals.

South Africa rounded out the five teams collecting medals at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 2023 –leaving the Latvian capital a bronze medal.

On a day that started with a pair of thrilling 5k races, USA’s Hobbs and Diribe Welteji both shattered road mile world records, while world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya was beaten into third place in the women’s mile.

Read more: Full Results of Men’s 5km at World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga

Medal Table for World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 2023