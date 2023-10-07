The Boston 10K For Women takes place on Saturday morning (7) with an exciting schedule that includes a race for kids, wheelchairs, and an open event starting at 8:50 a.m. ET. A complete result, links and update will be available after the event. Results will be posted here | Instagram updates || Facebook Page || More Results Update || Twitter Video Updates
Saturday morning’s Boston 10K For Women starts at Beacon Street at 9:00 a.m. ET and runners will travel down Charles Street between the Public Gardens and Boston Common to finish the contest. As usual, there are plenty of hydration stops, with six water stations available. Need to know your pace, no worries, runners will be given splits at each mile.
In addition, there are also start/finish aid stations -Boston EMT bike teams, and ambulances along the course.
A talented field has been assembled for the 2023 Boston 10-K For Women with athletes representing four countries, and numerous training groups across the United States. The start list is led by defending champion Erika Kemp of Rhode Island and five-time race champion Molly Huddle.
The American star runners will battle against a strong and talented field of professionals that also features the likes of Sara Hall, Abbey Cooper, Jenny Simpson, and Lauren Hagans.
2023 Boston 10K For Women Schedule
7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon – Festival & Expo
A morning full of fitness classes, product sampling, and shopping takes over Boston Common. As race-day energy builds throughout the Common, race registration, t-shirt pick-up, and baggage check are in full swing.
8:50 AM – Wheelchair Start
9:00 AM – RACE START
10:30 AM – Inclusive Kids’ Races
Children 12 and under can participate in these free one-kilometer races along the accessible pathways of Boston Common.
11:00 AM – Post-Race Celebration & Awards
- Elite Program
- Open
- Masters
- Wheelchair
- Handcycling
- USATF Teams (Association)
- Corporate Teams
- Health Club Teams
- Running Club Teams
- Age Division Winners
- Mother/Daughter Teams
- Sister/Sister Teams
|BIB
|NAME
|RESIDENCE
|10K PR
|1
|Erika Kemp (28, USA)
|Providence, RI
|32:15 (Roads, 2021)
|2
|Molly Huddle (39, USA)
|Providence, RI
|31:21 (Roads, 2015)
|3
|Lauren Hagans (37, USA)
|Flagstaff, AZ
|32:52 (Roads, 2016)
|4
|Mary Munanu (28, KEN)
|Salem, OR
|31:20 (Roads, 2017)
|5
|Sara Hall (40, USA)
|Flagstaff, AZ
|31:33 (Roads, 2021)
|6
|Mercy Wanjiru (24, KEN)
|Nakuru, Kenya
|31:41 (Roads)
|7
|Mahlet Mulugeta (28, ETH)
|Colorado Springs, CO
|31:47 (Roads, 2022)
|8
|Makena Morley (26, USA)
|Bozeman, MT
|31:25 (Track, 2021)
|9
|Emily Venters (24, USA)
|Portland, OR
|31:48 (Track, 2023)
|10
|Tigist Ketema (25, ETH)
|Asella, Ethiopia
|29:51 (6 Miles)
|11
|Esther Gitahi (25, KEN)
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|32:20 (Roads)
|13
|Amy Davis-Green (31, USA)
|Wantage, NJ
|32:53 (Roads, 2022)
|14
|Cleo Boyd (30, CAN)
|Charlottesville, VA
|32:55 (Roads, 2023)
|15
|Anne-Marie Blaney (29, USA)
|Rochester Hills, MI
|32:57 (Roads, 2023)
|16
|Jenny Simpson (37, USA)
|Boulder, CO
|32:59 (Roads, 2023)
|17
|Kassie Parker (24, USA)
|Rochester Hills, MI
|32:36 (Track, 2023)
|18
|Bethany Jerde (Hasz) (26, USA)
|Dorchester, MA
|32:46.83 (Track, 2023)
|19
|Abbey Wheeler (24, USA)
|Boston, MA
|Debut (Roads)
|21
|Angie Rafter (23, USA)
|Norwich, CT
|33:55 (Roads)
|22
|Abbey Cooper (D’Agostino) (31, USA)
|Boone, NC
|33:03 (Track, 2020)
|23
|Megan Sailor (Hasz) (26, USA)
|Dorchester, MA
|33:09.57 (Track, 2019)
|25
|Maddy Berkson (27, USA)
|Providence, RI
|34:02 (Roads, 2022)
|26
|Kathryn Munks (25, USA)
|Rochester Hills, MI
|34:11 (Roads, 2021)
|27
|Kidan Kidane (29, USA)
|New Haven, CT
|34:27 (Roads)
|28
|Jessica Teague (32, USA)
|Suwanee, GA
|34:46 (Roads, 2023)
|29
|Annie Rodenfels (27, USA)
|Boston, MA
|Debut (Roads)
|30
|Elena Hayday (23, USA)
|Washington, DC
|Debut (Roads)
|31
|Alexis Wilbert (38, USA)
|Cumberland Center, ME
|35:18 (Roads, 2016)
|32
|Lizzie Mundell-Perkins (29, USA)
|New Haven, CT
|36:33 (Roads, 2022)
|33
|Emily Sloan (Manning) (42, USA)
|Somerville, MA
|37:32 (Roads, 2016)
|34
|Mimi Fallon (58, USA)
|Walpole, MA
|34:22 (Roads, 2004)