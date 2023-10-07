The Boston 10K For Women takes place on Saturday morning (7) with an exciting schedule that includes a race for kids, wheelchairs, and an open event starting at 8:50 a.m. ET. A complete result, links and update will be available after the event. Results will be posted here | Instagram updates || Facebook Page || More Results Update || Twitter Video Updates

Saturday morning’s Boston 10K For Women starts at Beacon Street at 9:00 a.m. ET and runners will travel down Charles Street between the Public Gardens and Boston Common to finish the contest. As usual, there are plenty of hydration stops, with six water stations available. Need to know your pace, no worries, runners will be given splits at each mile.

About halfway!!! pic.twitter.com/yJRFrCLPxe — Boston 10K for Women (@Bos10KforWomen) October 7, 2023

In addition, there are also start/finish aid stations -Boston EMT bike teams, and ambulances along the course.

A talented field has been assembled for the 2023 Boston 10-K For Women with athletes representing four countries, and numerous training groups across the United States. The start list is led by defending champion Erika Kemp of Rhode Island and five-time race champion Molly Huddle.

The American star runners will battle against a strong and talented field of professionals that also features the likes of Sara Hall, Abbey Cooper, Jenny Simpson, and Lauren Hagans.

2023 Boston 10K For Women Schedule

7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon – Festival & Expo

A morning full of fitness classes, product sampling, and shopping takes over Boston Common. As race-day energy builds throughout the Common, race registration, t-shirt pick-up, and baggage check are in full swing.

8:50 AM – Wheelchair Start

9:00 AM – RACE START

10:30 AM – Inclusive Kids’ Races

Children 12 and under can participate in these free one-kilometer races along the accessible pathways of Boston Common.

11:00 AM – Post-Race Celebration & Awards

Elite Program Open Masters Wheelchair Handcycling

USATF Teams (Association)

Corporate Teams

Health Club Teams

Running Club Teams

Age Division Winners

Mother/Daughter Teams

Sister/Sister Teams