RIGA, Latvia (Oct. 01) — American runner Hobbs Kessler set a World Record (WR) in the men’s road mile at the World Athletics event in Riga, Latvia. Kessler, 20, clocked an impressive 3:56.13 win the gold medal at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 here on Sunday.

In a thrilling finish that was decided in the final meters of the race, the first nine men packed across the finishing line some two seconds apart, with a delighted Kessler leading a strong showing for the United States.

Samuel Prakel, 28, another American, and former world record-holder, finished third with a Personal Best (PB) of 3:56.43. The silver medal went to Great Britain’s Callum Elson, 24, who also ran a PB of 3:56.41.

The race was a spectacle of shattered records and personal bests. The top 11 finishers broke four minutes at the Riga 23, while, in total, 35 athletes set new personal bests, making this one of the most competitive road miles in history.

Notable Performances and Highlights – Hobbs Kessler set a World Record

World Record (WR) : Hobbs Kessler (USA) – 3:56.13

: Hobbs Kessler (USA) – 3:56.13 Championships Record (CR) : Kieran Lumb (CAN) – 3:56.98

: Kieran Lumb (CAN) – 3:56.98 Personal Bests (PB): Callum Elson (GBR) – 3:56.41, Samuel Prakel (USA) – 3:56.43, Maël Gouyette (FRA) – 3:56.57, Ryan Mphahlele (RSA) – 3:57.35, Giovanni Filippi (ITA) – 3:57.41, Benoit Campion (FRA) – 3:57.62, Yobiel Weldrufael (ERI) – 3:57.94, Jack Anstey (AUS) – 3:58.30, Teddese Lemi (ETH) – 3:59.40, Matthew Ramsden (AUS) – 4:00.32, Kyumbe Munguti (KEN) – 4:00.67, Salim Abu Mayanja (UGA) – 4:00.72, Keneth Kiprop (UGA) – 4:00.77, Ryoji Tatezawa (JPN) – 4:01.26, Santtu Heikkinen (FIN) – 4:01.35, Guilherme Kurtz (BRA) – 4:02.75, Natnael Teklesenbet (ERI) – 4:03.18, Yusuke Takahashi (JPN) – 4:03.32, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (KEN) – 4:05.91, Christoffer Frost Johansen (DEN) – 4:06.54, Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) – 4:06.59, Gonzalo García (ESP) – 4:07.81, Mohad Abdikadar Sheik Ali (ITA) – 4:11.60, Andrzej Kowalczyk (POL) – 4:12.70, Olavi Allase (EST) – 4:14.18, Deniss Šalkauskas (EST) – 4:16.02, Nikita Bogdanovs (LAT) – 4:18.90, Filip Ostrowski (POL) – 4:19.49, Robert Heppenstall (CAN) – 4:27.96, Seng Tou Ip (MAC) – 4:31.44, Ethan Yan (SGP) – 4:32.44

USA Runners

Hobbs Kessler : 1st Place – 3:56.13 (WR, CR, WL)

: 1st Place – 3:56.13 (WR, CR, WL) Samuel Prakel: 3rd Place – 3:56.43 (PB)

