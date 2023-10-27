UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA — The 2023 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships are set to unfold at Chambers Creek Regional Park, hosted by the University of Washington. The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 27, with the men’s 8k race at 10:10 a.m. PT, followed by the women’s 6k at 11:10 a.m. PT.

Fans can catch the action live on the Pac-12 Network and the Pac-12 Now app, with live results also available.

Defending Champions and Contenders

Stanford’s men’s team, led by individual winner Charles Hicks, are the defending champions, while Bailey Hertenstein’s victory last year propelled Colorado’s women to a team title. This year’s competition features eight top-30 programs, making it a must-watch event.

The women’s race alone boasts six top-ranked teams, including No. 5 Stanford and No. 20 Colorado. The Buffaloes are back-to-back defending champions in the women’s category, and they’ll face stiff competition from Stanford, who topped the field at the recent Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.

High Stakes and Expectations

The men’s field is equally compelling, albeit less crowded at the top. Colorado and Stanford, ranked ninth and 25th respectively, have alternated conference titles for the past four years.

A win for either would not only extend their recent dominance but also etch their names in the history books.

Colorado head coach Mark Wetmore has high expectations for his team, particularly for standout runners Givens and Baloga, as they gear up for what could be their last Pac-12 Championship.

The forecast for the day suggests ideal racing conditions, with a mainly sunny sky and temperatures ranging from 32 to 49 degrees.

With such a stacked field and favorable conditions, the 2023 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships are shaping up to be an unforgettable event on Friday morning!