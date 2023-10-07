(Oct. 07) —— Winona State’s Lindsay Cunningham dominated the competition from start to finish, clocking an impressive 20:06.8 to win the women’s 6k individual race at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational on Saturday. The No. 3 Colorado School of Mines secured the team title with 49 points.
Cunningham broke away from the pack early, building an unchallenged lead. The junior went on to seal the victory well ahead of her teammate Kaylee Beyer, who finished almost a minute behind in second place with a time of 21:02.9.
The top five finishers in the women’s 6k included Grand Valley State’s Klaudia O’Malley, who clocked a quality time of 21:06.2 for third place, followed by Liz Wamsley of Hillsdale at 21:06.9, and Kylie Anicic of Edinboro at 21:17.3.
In the team competition, the third-ranked Colorado School of Mines placed six runners inside the top 20, securing a commanding win in a 33-team battle.
Among the teams falling short against Colorado School of Mines was No. 1 Grand Valley State, which had to settle for second place with 98 points. No. 16 Lewis ran a solid race as a team to take third place in the standings with 131 points.
No. 4 Winona State finished fourth with 138 points, and the top five in team scoring was completed by No. 9 Colorado Christian with 196 points.
2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Women’s 6k Results
|Place
|Athlete
|Time
|1
Lindsay Cunningham
Female #657
|20:06.8
|2
|K
Kaylee Beyer
Female #656
|21:02.9
|3
|K
Klaudia O’Malley
Female #268
|21:06.2
|4
|L
Liz Wamsley
Female #281
|21:06.9
|5
|K
Kylie Anicic
Female #189
|21:17.3
|6
|L
Linda Weigang
Female #253
|21:24.7
|7
|H
Holly Moser
Female #118
|21:26.0
|8
|H
Hannah Smrcka
Female #17
|21:30.0
|9
|M
Margaux Basart
Female #111
|21:32.2
|10
|C
Clare Peters
Female #120
|21:32.3
|11
|J
Jenna Ramsey-Rutledge
Female #121
|21:34.1
|12
|G
Grace Strongman
Female #122
|21:35.5
|13
|M
Madi Szymanski
Female #413
|21:36.3
|14
|S
Shannon King
Female #92
|21:37.8
|15
|B
Bethany Mapes
Female #74
|21:38.8
|16
|K
Kayce Rypma
Female #270
|21:39.1
|17
|C
Cassidy Walchak-Sloan
Female #493
|21:40.6
|18
|A
Ashley Reeck
Female #643
|21:40.7
|19
|A
Alexis Herr
Female #113
|21:42.6
|20
|M
Madelyn Frens
Female #264
|21:43.7
2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Team Scores
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Colo. Sch. of Mines
|49
|2
|Grand Valley St.
|98
|3
|Lewis
|131
|4
|Winona State
|138
|5
|Colo. Christian
|196
|6
|Western Washington
|198
|7
|Biola
|200
|8
|Fort Lewis
|243
|9
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|308
|10
|Saginaw Valley
|328