(Oct. 07) —— Winona State’s Lindsay Cunningham dominated the competition from start to finish, clocking an impressive 20:06.8 to win the women’s 6k individual race at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational on Saturday. The No. 3 Colorado School of Mines secured the team title with 49 points.

Cunningham broke away from the pack early, building an unchallenged lead. The junior went on to seal the victory well ahead of her teammate Kaylee Beyer, who finished almost a minute behind in second place with a time of 21:02.9.

The top five finishers in the women’s 6k included Grand Valley State’s Klaudia O’Malley, who clocked a quality time of 21:06.2 for third place, followed by Liz Wamsley of Hillsdale at 21:06.9, and Kylie Anicic of Edinboro at 21:17.3.

In the team competition, the third-ranked Colorado School of Mines placed six runners inside the top 20, securing a commanding win in a 33-team battle.

Among the teams falling short against Colorado School of Mines was No. 1 Grand Valley State, which had to settle for second place with 98 points. No. 16 Lewis ran a solid race as a team to take third place in the standings with 131 points.

No. 4 Winona State finished fourth with 138 points, and the top five in team scoring was completed by No. 9 Colorado Christian with 196 points.

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Women’s 6k Results

Place Athlete Time 1

Lindsay Cunningham

Female #657 20:06.8 2 K



Kaylee Beyer

Female #656 21:02.9 3 K



Klaudia O’Malley

Female #268 21:06.2 4 L



Liz Wamsley

Female #281 21:06.9 5 K



Kylie Anicic

Female #189 21:17.3 6 L



Linda Weigang

Female #253 21:24.7 7 H



Holly Moser

Female #118 21:26.0 8 H



Hannah Smrcka

Female #17 21:30.0 9 M



Margaux Basart

Female #111 21:32.2 10 C



Clare Peters

Female #120 21:32.3 11 J



Jenna Ramsey-Rutledge

Female #121 21:34.1 12 G



Grace Strongman

Female #122 21:35.5 13 M



Madi Szymanski

Female #413 21:36.3 14 S



Shannon King

Female #92 21:37.8 15 B



Bethany Mapes

Female #74 21:38.8 16 K



Kayce Rypma

Female #270 21:39.1 17 C



Cassidy Walchak-Sloan

Female #493 21:40.6 18 A



Ashley Reeck

Female #643 21:40.7 19 A



Alexis Herr

Female #113 21:42.6 20 M



Madelyn Frens

Female #264 21:43.7

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Team Scores