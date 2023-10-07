Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State wins the 2023 Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational 5k

(Oct. 07) —— Winona State’s Lindsay Cunningham dominated the competition from start to finish, clocking an impressive 20:06.8 to win the women’s 6k individual race at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational on Saturday. The No. 3 Colorado School of Mines secured the team title with 49 points.

Cunningham broke away from the pack early, building an unchallenged lead. The junior went on to seal the victory well ahead of her teammate Kaylee Beyer, who finished almost a minute behind in second place with a time of 21:02.9.

The top five finishers in the women’s 6k included Grand Valley State’s Klaudia O’Malley, who clocked a quality time of 21:06.2 for third place, followed by Liz Wamsley of Hillsdale at 21:06.9, and Kylie Anicic of Edinboro at 21:17.3.

In the team competition, the third-ranked Colorado School of Mines placed six runners inside the top 20, securing a commanding win in a 33-team battle.

Among the teams falling short against Colorado School of Mines was No. 1 Grand Valley State, which had to settle for second place with 98 points. No. 16 Lewis ran a solid race as a team to take third place in the standings with 131 points.

No. 4 Winona State finished fourth with 138 points, and the top five in team scoring was completed by No. 9 Colorado Christian with 196 points.

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Women’s 6k Results

PlaceAthleteTime
1
Lindsay Cunningham
Female #657		20:06.8
2K

Kaylee Beyer
Female #656		21:02.9
3K

Klaudia O’Malley
Female #268		21:06.2
4L

Liz Wamsley
Female #281		21:06.9
5K

Kylie Anicic
Female #189		21:17.3
6L

Linda Weigang
Female #253		21:24.7
7H

Holly Moser
Female #118		21:26.0
8H

Hannah Smrcka
Female #17		21:30.0
9M

Margaux Basart
Female #111		21:32.2
10C

Clare Peters
Female #120		21:32.3
11J

Jenna Ramsey-Rutledge
Female #121		21:34.1
12G

Grace Strongman
Female #122		21:35.5
13M

Madi Szymanski
Female #413		21:36.3
14S

Shannon King
Female #92		21:37.8
15B

Bethany Mapes
Female #74		21:38.8
16K

Kayce Rypma
Female #270		21:39.1
17C

Cassidy Walchak-Sloan
Female #493		21:40.6
18A

Ashley Reeck
Female #643		21:40.7
19A

Alexis Herr
Female #113		21:42.6
20M

Madelyn Frens
Female #264		21:43.7

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Team Scores

PlaceSchoolPoints
1Colo. Sch. of Mines49
2Grand Valley St.98
3Lewis131
4Winona State138
5Colo. Christian196
6Western Washington198
7Biola200
8Fort Lewis243
9Wayne State (Mich.)308
10Saginaw Valley328

