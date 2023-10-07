(Oct. 07) — Colorado Christian’s Matthew Storer sprinted home in the closing meters to clock 23:46.7 and win the men’s 8k race at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational on Saturday. No. 1 Colorado School of Mines secured the team title with 34 points.
Earlier in the day, Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State dominated the women’s 6k race, registering an impressive time of 20:06.8 on an ideal morning for cross-country running.
Unlike the women’s race, which saw Cunningham pull away early, the men’s contest was much closer, featuring a pack of seven runners battling for most of the race.
In the end, Matthew Storer pushed ahead and maintained the lead before sprinting away from his closest challengers for a three-second victory over second-place Duncan Fuehne of Colorado School of Mines, who finished with a time of 23:49.7.
Ransom Allen of Wayne State (Mich.) took third with a time of 23:55.8, followed by Trent Cochran of Colorado Christian at 23:56.0 and Noah Fisher of Findlay at 23:57.1.
In the team competition at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational, top-ranked Colorado School of Mines placed all seven runners inside the top 20, including four in the top 10, en route to winning the men’s title with 34 points.
No. 5 Colorado Christian finished second with 79 points, followed by No. 22 Lewis with 159 points in third place. No. 11 Western Washington was next with 199 points, and No. 18 Walsh completed the top five with 223 points.
2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Men’s 8k Top 20 Results
|Place
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Matthew
Storer
|Colorado Christian
|23:46.7
|2
|Duncan
Fuehne
|Colorado School of Mines
|23:49.7
|3
|Ransom
Allen
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|23:55.8
|4
|Trent
Cochran
|Colorado Christian
|23:56.0
|5
|Noah
Fisher
|Findlay
|23:57.1
|6
|Andrew
Kaye
|Colorado School of Mines
|24:02.0
|7
|Logan
Bocovich
|Colorado School of Mines
|24:02.8
|8
|John
O’Malley
|Colorado School of Mines
|24:05.2
|9
|Alexander
Vance
|Colorado Christian
|24:12.6
|10
|Cole
Nash
|Alaska Anchorage
|24:15.5
|11
|JP
Rutledge
|Colorado School of Mines
|24:16.0
|12
|Kevin
McDermott
|Western Washington
|24:16.2
|13
|Alberto
Campa
|Colorado School of Mines
|24:22.6
|14
|Andrew
Oslin
|Western Washington
|24:22.7
|15
|Jordan
Foster
|Findlay
|24:26.1
|16
|Michael
Zapherson
|Alaska Anchorage
|24:27.8
|17
|Charlie
Wirth
|Lewis
|24:28.6
|18
|Daniel
Appleford
|Colorado School of Mines
|24:29.0
|19
|Thomas
Hufton
|Saginaw Valley
|24:33.6
|20
|Steven
Goldy
|Unnatached
|24:33.9
2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Men’s 8k Team Scores
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Colorado School of Mines
|34
|2
|Colorado Christian
|79
|3
|Lewis
|159
|4
|Western Washington
|199
|5
|Walsh
|223
|6
|Alaska Anchorage
|234
|7
|Saginaw Valley
|275
|8
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|283
|9
|Fort Lewis
|283
|10
|Minnesota-Duluth
|288
