(Oct. 07) — Colorado Christian’s Matthew Storer sprinted home in the closing meters to clock 23:46.7 and win the men’s 8k race at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational on Saturday. No. 1 Colorado School of Mines secured the team title with 34 points.

Earlier in the day, Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State dominated the women’s 6k race, registering an impressive time of 20:06.8 on an ideal morning for cross-country running.

Unlike the women’s race, which saw Cunningham pull away early, the men’s contest was much closer, featuring a pack of seven runners battling for most of the race.

In the end, Matthew Storer pushed ahead and maintained the lead before sprinting away from his closest challengers for a three-second victory over second-place Duncan Fuehne of Colorado School of Mines, who finished with a time of 23:49.7.

Ransom Allen of Wayne State (Mich.) took third with a time of 23:55.8, followed by Trent Cochran of Colorado Christian at 23:56.0 and Noah Fisher of Findlay at 23:57.1.

In the team competition at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational, top-ranked Colorado School of Mines placed all seven runners inside the top 20, including four in the top 10, en route to winning the men’s title with 34 points.

No. 5 Colorado Christian finished second with 79 points, followed by No. 22 Lewis with 159 points in third place. No. 11 Western Washington was next with 199 points, and No. 18 Walsh completed the top five with 223 points.

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Men’s 8k Top 20 Results

Place Name Team Time 1 Matthew

Storer Colorado Christian 23:46.7 2 Duncan

Fuehne Colorado School of Mines 23:49.7 3 Ransom

Allen Wayne State (Mich.) 23:55.8 4 Trent

Cochran Colorado Christian 23:56.0 5 Noah

Fisher Findlay 23:57.1 6 Andrew

Kaye Colorado School of Mines 24:02.0 7 Logan

Bocovich Colorado School of Mines 24:02.8 8 John

O’Malley Colorado School of Mines 24:05.2 9 Alexander

Vance Colorado Christian 24:12.6 10 Cole

Nash Alaska Anchorage 24:15.5 11 JP

Rutledge Colorado School of Mines 24:16.0 12 Kevin

McDermott Western Washington 24:16.2 13 Alberto

Campa Colorado School of Mines 24:22.6 14 Andrew

Oslin Western Washington 24:22.7 15 Jordan

Foster Findlay 24:26.1 16 Michael

Zapherson Alaska Anchorage 24:27.8 17 Charlie

Wirth Lewis 24:28.6 18 Daniel

Appleford Colorado School of Mines 24:29.0 19 Thomas

Hufton Saginaw Valley 24:33.6 20 Steven

Goldy Unnatached 24:33.9

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Men’s 8k Team Scores

Place Team Score 1 Colorado School of Mines 34 2 Colorado Christian 79 3 Lewis 159 4 Western Washington 199 5 Walsh 223 6 Alaska Anchorage 234 7 Saginaw Valley 275 8 Wayne State (Mich.) 283 9 Fort Lewis 283 10 Minnesota-Duluth 288

Click here for full results