8k race at the 2023 lewis crossover invitational results and scores

(Oct. 07) — Colorado Christian’s Matthew Storer sprinted home in the closing meters to clock 23:46.7 and win the men’s 8k race at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational on Saturday. No. 1 Colorado School of Mines secured the team title with 34 points.

Earlier in the day, Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State dominated the women’s 6k race, registering an impressive time of 20:06.8 on an ideal morning for cross-country running.

Unlike the women’s race, which saw Cunningham pull away early, the men’s contest was much closer, featuring a pack of seven runners battling for most of the race.

In the end, Matthew Storer pushed ahead and maintained the lead before sprinting away from his closest challengers for a three-second victory over second-place Duncan Fuehne of Colorado School of Mines, who finished with a time of 23:49.7.

Ransom Allen of Wayne State (Mich.) took third with a time of 23:55.8, followed by Trent Cochran of Colorado Christian at 23:56.0 and Noah Fisher of Findlay at 23:57.1.

In the team competition at the 2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational, top-ranked Colorado School of Mines placed all seven runners inside the top 20, including four in the top 10, en route to winning the men’s title with 34 points.

No. 5 Colorado Christian finished second with 79 points, followed by No. 22 Lewis with 159 points in third place. No. 11 Western Washington was next with 199 points, and No. 18 Walsh completed the top five with 223 points.

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Men’s 8k Top 20 Results

PlaceNameTeamTime
1Matthew
Storer		Colorado Christian23:46.7
2Duncan
Fuehne		Colorado School of Mines23:49.7
3Ransom
Allen		Wayne State (Mich.)23:55.8
4Trent
Cochran		Colorado Christian23:56.0
5Noah
Fisher		Findlay23:57.1
6Andrew
Kaye		Colorado School of Mines24:02.0
7Logan
Bocovich		Colorado School of Mines24:02.8
8John
O’Malley		Colorado School of Mines24:05.2
9Alexander
Vance		Colorado Christian24:12.6
10Cole
Nash		Alaska Anchorage24:15.5
11JP
Rutledge		Colorado School of Mines24:16.0
12Kevin
McDermott		Western Washington24:16.2
13Alberto
Campa		Colorado School of Mines24:22.6
14Andrew
Oslin		Western Washington24:22.7
15Jordan
Foster		Findlay24:26.1
16Michael
Zapherson		Alaska Anchorage24:27.8
17Charlie
Wirth		Lewis24:28.6
18Daniel
Appleford		Colorado School of Mines24:29.0
19Thomas
Hufton		Saginaw Valley24:33.6
20Steven
Goldy		Unnatached24:33.9

2023 Lewis Crossover Invitational Men’s 8k Team Scores

PlaceTeamScore
1Colorado School of Mines34
2Colorado Christian79
3Lewis159
4Western Washington199
5Walsh223
6Alaska Anchorage234
7Saginaw Valley275
8Wayne State (Mich.)283
9Fort Lewis283
10Minnesota-Duluth288

