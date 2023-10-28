byu cross country team celebrates winning the big 12 cross country championships

Ames, IA (Oct. 28) – No. 4 BYU marked its Big 12 debut with a victory on Saturday, leveraging team depth and strategic pack-running to capture the women’s team title at the 2023 Big 12 Cross Country Championships, held at the Iowa State XC Course. The Cougars amassed 35 points, edging out defending conference champion No. 6 Oklahoma State by a mere five points.

Oklahoma State claimed the top two spots in today’s individual women’s 6k race. Senior Taylor Roe led the way, clocking 19:35.4 to secure the Big 12 title, finishing 6.7 seconds ahead of teammate Billah Jepkirui, who recorded a time of 19:42.1 for second place.

Although Oklahoma State had three runners among the top five finishers, the team couldn’t match BYU’s depth, which saw all five of its scorers place within the top 10.

Lexy Halladay-Lowry was the top finisher for BYU, recording a time of 19:44.3 for a fourth-place finish. She was followed by teammates Jenna Hutchins in sixth place at 19:54.5, Carmen Alder in seventh at 19:57.2, and Aubrey Frentheway in eighth at 19:58.0. Riley Chamberlain rounded out BYU’s scoring, finishing 10th with a time of 20:10.4.

Texas Tech freshman Juliet Cherubet, who kept pace with the Oklahoma State leaders for most of the race before Roe pulled away, finished third with a time of 19:43.4.

Oklahoma State, the defending champion, had to content itself with a second-place finish, accumulating 39 points. However, head coach Dave Smith expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the latter stages of the races, hinting at strong showings in upcoming Regionals and the National Championship.

Rounding out the top five teams at today’s 2023 Big 12 Cross Country Championships were No. 17 Iowa State, finishing third with 70 points, followed by West Virginia with 163 points and Kansas State with 185.

Big 12 Cross Country Championship 2023 Results

PLACEATHLETESCHOOL & CLASS6000MSPLITPTS
1Taylor RoeOklahoma State [SR]19:35.43:12.51
2Billah JepkiruiOklahoma State [SO]19:42.13:16.02
3Juliet CherubetTexas Tech [FR]19:43.43:16.93
4Lexy Halladay-LowryBYU [SR]19:44.33:12.44
5Molly BornOklahoma State [SR]19:45.13:11.15
6Jenna HutchinsBYU [FR]19:54.53:16.96
7Carmen AlderBYU [JR]19:57.23:21.37
8Aubrey FrenthewayBYU [SR]19:58.03:18.18
9Madelynn HillIowa State [SR]20:04.63:15.89
10Riley ChamberlainBYU [SO]20:10.43:26.410
11Maelle PorcherIowa State [SO]20:13.73:20.111
12Janette SchraftIowa State [SR]20:16.23:19.512
13Sadie SargentBYU [SR]20:22.73:15.913
14Carlee HansenBYU [JR]20:22.73:13.414
15Gabija GalvydyteOklahoma State [JR]20:25.53:36.315
16Payton HinkleOklahoma State [FR]20:26.43:19.116
17Dana FeyenIowa State [SR]20:28.53:26.717
18Taylor RohatinskyBYU [SO]20:29.53:21.618
19Jacey FarmerBYU [SO]20:30.03:18.519
20Anastaysia DavisBYU [JR]20:30.33:22.720

Big 12 Cross Country Championship 2023 Team Scores

PLACETEAM6000M12345(6)(7)
1BYU35146781013
2Oklahoma State394125151618
3Iowa State70691112172127
4West Virginia1632222532394547
5Kansas State1854263334434957
6Kansas2083303140485981
7Texas2214233546556263
8Texas Christian2365193851587073
9Texas Tech240132067747678
10Cincinnati2437293752606568
11UCF2635414253616672
12Oklahoma3451445080848793
13Houston3747367983859196
14Baylor3913546986909294

Click here for the full results and team scores

