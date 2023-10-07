BOSTON (Oct. 07) — Here are the top 30 finishers at the 47th Boston 10K for Women 2023 race on Saturday morning. Local fans flocked the streets in numbers to cheer on the runners and they were rewarded for their support as hometown favorite Annie Rodenfels won the race in her road 10K debut with a time of 32:08.

The 27-year-old was in dominant form in almost ideal conditions for racing on Saturday morning, given the cloudy skies and a temperature of 66 degrees.

Read more: Dominant Annie Rodenfels wins 2023 Boston 10K For Women

After an early battle with a small pack, Rodenfels pulled away to secure the victory, defeating fellow road 10K debutant, Emily Venters of Portland, Oregon, who clocked in at 32:31. Experience endurance runner, Jenny Simpson finished third with a time of 32:39 in her second 10k.

“I just went from the gun and trusted my instincts,” said Rodenfels. “A lot of times I try to go with a race plan but then I don’t end up following it – I just go with how I feel, and that’s kind of what I did hoping that people would go with me.”

Defending champion Erika Kemp, 28, from Providence, Rhode Island, was only fourth this year with a time of 32:44, while five-time champion Molly Huddle ended fifth with a time of 32:50.

The 47th Boston 10K for Women 2023 Top 30

Annie Rodenfels, 27, Roslindale, MA, 32:08:00 Emily Venters, 24, Portland, OR, 32:31:00 Jenny Simpson, 37, Boulder, CO, 32:39:00 Erika Kemp, 28, Providence, RI, 32:44:00 Molly Huddle, 39, Providence, RI, 32:50:00 Anne-Marie Blaney, 30, Rochester, MI, 32:57:00 Mary Munanu, 28, Salem, OR, 33:00:00 Makena Morley, 26, Bozeman, MT, 33:04:00 Bethany Hasz, 26, Dorchester Center, MA, 33:05:00 Amy Davis-Green, 26, Lake Orion, MI, 33:11:00 Lauren Hagans, 37, Flagstaff, AZ, 33:13:00 Sara Hall, 40, Flagstaff, AZ, 33:19:00 Abbey Cooper, 31, Johnson City, TN, 33:29:00 Kassie Parker, 24, Rochester, MI, 33:29:00 Elena Hayday, 23, Washington, DC, 33:30:00 Abbey Wheeler, 24, Allston, MA, 33:30:00 Anna Oeser, 24, , , 33:43:00 Megan Hasz, 26, Dorchester Center, MA, 33:46:00 Mahlet Alemu, 28, Colorado Springs, CO, 33:50:00 Cleo Boyd, 30, Charlottesville, VA, 34:42:00 Kathryn Munks, 25, Rochester hills, MI, 34:52:00 Maddy Berkson, 27, Providence, RI, 35:06:00 Alexis Wilbert, 38, Cumberland Center, ME, 35:10:00 Hilary Dionne, 38, Lincoln, MA, 36:39:00 Breanna Gaster, 29, Cambridge, MA, 38:10:00 Taylor Bickford, 30, Portland, ME, 38:19:00 Erin Jaffke, 31, Watertown, MA, 38:49:00 Heather Devane, 32, Somerville, MA, 39:18:00 Emelyn Theriault, 21, Pittsfield, MA, 39:48:00 Lucia Kenig-Ziesler, 25, Boston, MA, 40:00:00

Full results are avalibale here