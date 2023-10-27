florida wins sec cross country championships

(Oct. 27) — The final SEC Cross Country Championships team scores and top results on Friday, as Arkansas men and Florida women secured respective conference titles at the Charwood Golf Club. The championship was hosted at the University of South Carolina.

No. 8 ranked Arkansas men scored 38 points to return to the summit, while No. 7 Florida scored 49 points to take first place in the women’s team score.

Completing the top five men’s team scoring were No. 22 Alabama in second place with 57 points, followed by No. 13 Tennessee with 59 points, Texas A&M (140), and Auburn (148).

On the women’s side, the Gators were followed home in second-place by No. 11 Arkansas with 59 points, No. 23 Tennessee with 80 points was third, No. 13 Alabama was next with 84 points and No. 18 Ole Miss (107).

Parker Valby of Florida won the women’s SEC Cross Country Championships, recording a time of 18:37.5. Doris Lemngole of Alabama clocked 19:11.2 for second place with Hilda Olemomoi of Alabama taking third-place with 19:23.5.

The men’s 8k race went to Alabama’s Victor Kiprop, posting a time of 22:23.4, with Arkansas’Patrick Kiprop clocked 22:31.6 for second place, with third going to Alabama’s Hillary Cheruiyot with a time of 22:39.4.

SEC Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores

Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k)
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIME
1Victor KipropJR-3Alabama04:30.222:23.4
2Patrick KipropJR-3Arkansas04:31.922:31.6
3Hillary CheruiyotJR-3Alabama04:33.522:39.4
4Yaseen AbdallaSR-4Tennessee04:35.122:47.5
5Ben ShearerSO-2Arkansas04:35.622:50.2
6Kirami YegoJR-3Arkansas04:36.522:54.8
7Eliud KipsangJR-3Alabama04:39.823:11.0
8Gabriel SanchezJR-3Tennessee04:40.223:12.9
9Ryan KinnaneJR-3Auburn04:40.323:13.3
10Eric CasarezSR-4Texas A&M04:40.623:14.9
11Dean CaseyFR-1Tennessee04:40.623:15.0
12Elias SchremlJR-3Arkansas04:42.423:23.8
13Reuben ReinaSO-2Arkansas04:43.223:27.8
14Toby GillenJR-3Ole Miss04:43.323:28.4
15Jake AllenJR-3Kentucky04:43.423:29.1
16Myles RichterSR-4Arkansas04:43.723:30.2
17Brandon OldenSR-4Tennessee04:44.023:32.0
18Jacob McLeodSR-4Arkansas04:44.323:33.5
19Jacob LewisSR-4Tennessee04:45.723:40.4
20Cole BullockSR-4Ole Miss04:47.223:47.8

Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k)
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIME
1Parker ValbyJR-3Florida04:59.718:37.5
2Doris LemngoleFR-1Alabama05:08.819:11.2
3Hilda OlemomoiSO-2Alabama05:12.019:23.5
4Flomena AsekolSR-4Florida05:14.319:31.9
5Paityn NoeFR-1Arkansas05:17.519:43.7
6Sydney ThorvaldsonSO-2Arkansas05:19.119:49.8
7Silan AyyildizFR-1South Carolina05:20.819:56.2
8Amelia Mazza-DownieJR-3Florida05:21.019:56.7
9Loral WinnSR-4Ole Miss05:21.219:57.6
10Ashley JonesSO-2Tennessee05:22.120:00.9
11Judy KosgeiFR-1South Carolina05:22.820:03.6
12Laura TabordaSR-4Arkansas05:23.120:04.8
13Rachel SutliffJR-3Tennessee05:23.420:05.7
14Jessie SecorFR-1Tennessee05:23.720:07.0
15Joy GillSO-2Alabama05:24.120:08.4
16Mia CochranSO-2Arkansas05:25.120:12.3
17Elise ThornerJR-3Florida05:25.520:13.8
18Ryann HelmersSR-4Ole Miss05:26.520:17.5
19Allison WilsonJR-3Florida05:26.820:18.5
20Mary Ellen EudalySO-2Arkansas05:29.720:29.5

Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore
1Arkansas1:55:0723:0138
2Alabama1:56:1623:1557
3Tennessee1:56:2723:1759
4Texas A&M2:00:4124:08:00140
5Auburn2:00:5724:11:00148
6Ole Miss2:01:3924:19:00169
7Florida2:02:5824:35:00194
8Kentucky2:02:3924:31:00197
9Missouri2:03:5424:46:00232
10Georgia2:04:3524:55:00250
11LSU2:08:3725:43:00370
12Vanderbilt2:08:3825:43:00375

Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore
1Florida1:38:3819:4349
2Arkansas1:40:1920:0359
3Tennessee1:41:1820:1580
4Alabama1:40:3820:0784
5Ole Miss1:42:3120:30107
6Texas A&M1:45:3021:06181
7Vanderbilt1:47:4121:32258
8South Carolina1:46:3821:19262
9Missouri1:47:4921:33265
10LSU1:48:0121:36278
11Auburn1:48:0521:37283
12Kentucky1:48:2321:40292
13Miss State1:49:1021:50329
14Georgia1:50:1222:02371

Full Results and Team Scores Here

