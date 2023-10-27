(Oct. 27) — The final SEC Cross Country Championships team scores and top results on Friday, as Arkansas men and Florida women secured respective conference titles at the Charwood Golf Club. The championship was hosted at the University of South Carolina.

No. 8 ranked Arkansas men scored 38 points to return to the summit, while No. 7 Florida scored 49 points to take first place in the women’s team score.

Completing the top five men’s team scoring were No. 22 Alabama in second place with 57 points, followed by No. 13 Tennessee with 59 points, Texas A&M (140), and Auburn (148).

On the women’s side, the Gators were followed home in second-place by No. 11 Arkansas with 59 points, No. 23 Tennessee with 80 points was third, No. 13 Alabama was next with 84 points and No. 18 Ole Miss (107).

Parker Valby of Florida won the women’s SEC Cross Country Championships, recording a time of 18:37.5. Doris Lemngole of Alabama clocked 19:11.2 for second place with Hilda Olemomoi of Alabama taking third-place with 19:23.5.

The men’s 8k race went to Alabama’s Victor Kiprop, posting a time of 22:23.4, with Arkansas’Patrick Kiprop clocked 22:31.6 for second place, with third going to Alabama’s Hillary Cheruiyot with a time of 22:39.4.

Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k) PL NAME YEAR TEAM Avg. Mile TIME 1 Victor Kiprop JR-3 Alabama 04:30.2 22:23.4 2 Patrick Kiprop JR-3 Arkansas 04:31.9 22:31.6 3 Hillary Cheruiyot JR-3 Alabama 04:33.5 22:39.4 4 Yaseen Abdalla SR-4 Tennessee 04:35.1 22:47.5 5 Ben Shearer SO-2 Arkansas 04:35.6 22:50.2 6 Kirami Yego JR-3 Arkansas 04:36.5 22:54.8 7 Eliud Kipsang JR-3 Alabama 04:39.8 23:11.0 8 Gabriel Sanchez JR-3 Tennessee 04:40.2 23:12.9 9 Ryan Kinnane JR-3 Auburn 04:40.3 23:13.3 10 Eric Casarez SR-4 Texas A&M 04:40.6 23:14.9 11 Dean Casey FR-1 Tennessee 04:40.6 23:15.0 12 Elias Schreml JR-3 Arkansas 04:42.4 23:23.8 13 Reuben Reina SO-2 Arkansas 04:43.2 23:27.8 14 Toby Gillen JR-3 Ole Miss 04:43.3 23:28.4 15 Jake Allen JR-3 Kentucky 04:43.4 23:29.1 16 Myles Richter SR-4 Arkansas 04:43.7 23:30.2 17 Brandon Olden SR-4 Tennessee 04:44.0 23:32.0 18 Jacob McLeod SR-4 Arkansas 04:44.3 23:33.5 19 Jacob Lewis SR-4 Tennessee 04:45.7 23:40.4 20 Cole Bullock SR-4 Ole Miss 04:47.2 23:47.8

Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k) PL NAME YEAR TEAM Avg. Mile TIME 1 Parker Valby JR-3 Florida 04:59.7 18:37.5 2 Doris Lemngole FR-1 Alabama 05:08.8 19:11.2 3 Hilda Olemomoi SO-2 Alabama 05:12.0 19:23.5 4 Flomena Asekol SR-4 Florida 05:14.3 19:31.9 5 Paityn Noe FR-1 Arkansas 05:17.5 19:43.7 6 Sydney Thorvaldson SO-2 Arkansas 05:19.1 19:49.8 7 Silan Ayyildiz FR-1 South Carolina 05:20.8 19:56.2 8 Amelia Mazza-Downie JR-3 Florida 05:21.0 19:56.7 9 Loral Winn SR-4 Ole Miss 05:21.2 19:57.6 10 Ashley Jones SO-2 Tennessee 05:22.1 20:00.9 11 Judy Kosgei FR-1 South Carolina 05:22.8 20:03.6 12 Laura Taborda SR-4 Arkansas 05:23.1 20:04.8 13 Rachel Sutliff JR-3 Tennessee 05:23.4 20:05.7 14 Jessie Secor FR-1 Tennessee 05:23.7 20:07.0 15 Joy Gill SO-2 Alabama 05:24.1 20:08.4 16 Mia Cochran SO-2 Arkansas 05:25.1 20:12.3 17 Elise Thorner JR-3 Florida 05:25.5 20:13.8 18 Ryann Helmers SR-4 Ole Miss 05:26.5 20:17.5 19 Allison Wilson JR-3 Florida 05:26.8 20:18.5 20 Mary Ellen Eudaly SO-2 Arkansas 05:29.7 20:29.5

Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 Arkansas 1:55:07 23:01 38 2 Alabama 1:56:16 23:15 57 3 Tennessee 1:56:27 23:17 59 4 Texas A&M 2:00:41 24:08:00 140 5 Auburn 2:00:57 24:11:00 148 6 Ole Miss 2:01:39 24:19:00 169 7 Florida 2:02:58 24:35:00 194 8 Kentucky 2:02:39 24:31:00 197 9 Missouri 2:03:54 24:46:00 232 10 Georgia 2:04:35 24:55:00 250 11 LSU 2:08:37 25:43:00 370 12 Vanderbilt 2:08:38 25:43:00 375

Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 Florida 1:38:38 19:43 49 2 Arkansas 1:40:19 20:03 59 3 Tennessee 1:41:18 20:15 80 4 Alabama 1:40:38 20:07 84 5 Ole Miss 1:42:31 20:30 107 6 Texas A&M 1:45:30 21:06 181 7 Vanderbilt 1:47:41 21:32 258 8 South Carolina 1:46:38 21:19 262 9 Missouri 1:47:49 21:33 265 10 LSU 1:48:01 21:36 278 11 Auburn 1:48:05 21:37 283 12 Kentucky 1:48:23 21:40 292 13 Miss State 1:49:10 21:50 329 14 Georgia 1:50:12 22:02 371

