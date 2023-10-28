(Oct. 28) — The Big East Cross Country Championships 2023 is gearing up for an exciting showdown on Saturday morning (October 28) at the Wayne Dannehl Course in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Co-hosted by Marquette University, the event promises to be a riveting spectacle featuring the top-tier endurance runners in the conference from 11 participating schools.

Big East Cross Country Championships 2023 Live Stream

With the Men’s 8K championship race kicking off at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the Women’s 6K race at 12:50 p.m. ET, fans can expect a day filled with intense competition. Georgetown women and Villanova men are the defend conference champions from 2022.

For those unable to attend in person, live streaming of both the men’s and women’s races will be available on FloTrack’s YouTube Channel. You can also follow the Big East Cross Country Championships 2023 live results here

General admission tickets are priced at $5 for adults, with discounts for seniors and children. Students from Big East Conference institutions can attend for free.

What Teams To Watch At the Big East Cross Country Championships 2023?

Georgetown comes into this weekend’s Big East Cross Country Championships 2023 as the No. 3 ranked women’s team in the country, and starts as the big favorite to defend its title. In fact, the Hoyas are seeking to win a fourth consecutive conference cross country women’s title this weekend.

Providence is another women’s team to watch. Despite the falling out of the national top 20, the Friars are capable of delivering something special on any given day and are looking for a first women’s title since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Villanova is defending Big East Cross Country Championships 2023 men’s champion and comes in as the highest ranked team in the conference.

The Wildcats are No. 10 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) cross country poll. The are aiming to win back-to-back titles for the first since 2013 and 2014.

Georgetown is No. 29 in the latest rankings, while Butler is ranked No. 30. Look for both these teams to make a push for podium places.

Big East Cross Country Championships 2023 Participant Schools:

Butler University : Could challenge for the title if the favorite slips up.

: Could challenge for the title if the favorite slips up. Creighton University

DePaul University

Georgetown University : Georgetown is the defending women’s champion from 2022. The men’s team is also ranking and wants to challenge.

: Georgetown is the defending women’s champion from 2022. The men’s team is also ranking and wants to challenge. Marquette University : As co-hosts, Marquette has the home-field advantage. Will it help?

: As co-hosts, Marquette has the home-field advantage. Will it help? Providence College : With a history of strong performances, Providence is a strong contender on the women’s side.

: With a history of strong performances, Providence is a strong contender on the women’s side. Seton Hall University

St. John’s University

UConn

Villanova University : Villanova is defending men’s champion from 2022.

: Villanova is defending men’s champion from 2022. Xavier University

Remember, for more in-depth coverage, including live updates and results, stay tuned to the Big East's official website and FloTrack's YouTube Channel.