The well-anticipated 2023 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will take place in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, October 28, and the fans cannot wait to witness some of the nation’s best teams battle for conference honors.

The Iowa State XC Course is the location for this weekend’s championships, and I expect a pair of fast races on both the women’s and men’s sides.

Big 12 Cross Country Championships 2023 Live

The Big 12 Cross Country Championship is broadcasting live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Kicking the schedule off on Saturday is the men’s 8k, which will start at 11:00 a.m. ET, followed by the women’s 6k at 12:00 p.m. ET. Live results and updates are available. Please click here for more.

Oklahoma State cross country programs enters the meet looking to defend their back-to-back sweeps at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships, following a successful outing in 2022.

The No. 2 ranked Cowboys have won three straight conference men cross country titles and will start as the team to beat again this season. The lineup also includes No. 3 BYU, No. 6 Texas and No. 17 Iowa State.

However, the No. 6 Cowgirls will have their hands full this season with No. 5 BYU entering as the higher ranked program and a team in good form.

There is no admission fee to attend the Big 12 Cross Country Championships so that fans can enjoy all the action in person for free.

As posted on the Big12.com official website, “All spectator parking will be in Lots 61A and 61B, just east of the Wallace and Wilson Residence Halls. Additional parking can be found at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center Lots just south of the course.”

