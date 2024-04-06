How to watch & follow the Miramar Invitational 2024 live, schedule, results

MIRAMAR, FL — The Miramar Invitational 2024, set for Saturday, April 6, at the Ansin Sports Complex, is expected to showcase a star-studded field, including global stars and world champions in athletics. Live streaming begins at 12:45 PM ET.

Star Set For Miramar Invitational 2024

The event promises an exciting day of competition, drawing notable athletes such as Christian Coleman of the USA and Jamaicans Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, and Rohan Watson among the men. The women’s competition will feature Americans Ajee Wilson, Britton Wilson, Shamier Little, and Alana Reid of Jamaica.

The competition kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET with the Women’s Long Jump final, followed closely by the Women’s 100m preliminary round at 11:36 a.m.

The event schedule is packed with exciting matchups, including the Men’s 100m, Women’s, and Men’s Long Jump finals, and various other track events culminating in the Women’s and Men’s 200m finals.

Fans unable to attend can follow live results and updates online, ensuring they don’t miss any action from this anticipated meeting in Miramar.

Miramar Invitational 2024 Full Schedule

Event Schedule (Local Times, EDT):