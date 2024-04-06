How to watch the 2024 Daegu Marathon – WA Gold Label Race?

The 2024 Daegu Marathon, a World Athletics Golde Label road race event, takes place this weekend, Sunday 7 April 2024 and you can watch live coverage of the event on the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). The live-streaming broadcast starts at 8:00 AM KST time or 21:00 EST.

A strong lineup has been assembled for both the women’s and men’s respective races and those who aren’t able to watch the action live on location can still enjoy the coverage.

This year’s race will feature a new course that starts at the Daegu Stadium and has been described as a marathoner’s dream. This could infer that we should brace for some quality performances on Sunday!

Read more: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Among Huge Weekend For Road Racing

The 2024 Daegu Marathon Race

Location: Daegu Stadium and Downtown Area

Daegu Stadium and Downtown Area Course: Elite Full Marathon (42.195km)

Elite Full Marathon (42.195km) Host: Daegu Metropolitan City, Korea Association of Athletics Federations, Daegu Sports Council, Daegu Association of Athletics Federation

Daegu Metropolitan City, Korea Association of Athletics Federations, Daegu Sports Council, Daegu Association of Athletics Federation Broadcaster: Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 대구마라톤 (@daegu_marathon)

Awards

Compete for a chance to win exciting prizes! Prize money is awarded in various categories, including:

Overseas Men & Women

Domestic Men & Women

Domestic Leader (Men & Women)

Domestic Team (Men & Women)

Record-Breaking Bonuses

Aim for greatness and achieve a new record! We offer special bonuses for runners who break world records, course records, and Korean national records.

Invitation Fee Regulations and Prize Money Reductions

Please note that there are penalties and reductions in prize money for exceeding certain finishing times. Details are available on the race website.

Ready to Run?

Head over to the Daegu Marathon website for more information!