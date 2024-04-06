Skip to content

How to watch the 2024 Daegu Marathon – WA Gold Label Race?

Watch the 2024 Daegu Marathon

The 2024 Daegu Marathon, a World Athletics Golde Label road race event, takes place this weekend, Sunday 7 April 2024 and you can watch live coverage of the event on the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). The live-streaming broadcast starts at 8:00 AM KST time or 21:00 EST.

A strong lineup has been assembled for both the women’s and men’s respective races and those who aren’t able to watch the action live on location can still enjoy the coverage.

This year’s race will feature a new course that starts at the Daegu Stadium and has been described as a marathoner’s dream. This could infer that we should brace for some quality performances on Sunday!

Read more: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Among Huge Weekend For Road Racing

The 2024 Daegu Marathon Race

  • Location: Daegu Stadium and Downtown Area
  • Course: Elite Full Marathon (42.195km)
  • Host: Daegu Metropolitan City, Korea Association of Athletics Federations, Daegu Sports Council, Daegu Association of Athletics Federation
  • Broadcaster: Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 대구마라톤 (@daegu_marathon)

Awards

Compete for a chance to win exciting prizes! Prize money is awarded in various categories, including:

  • Overseas Men & Women
  • Domestic Men & Women
  • Domestic Leader (Men & Women)
  • Domestic Team (Men & Women)

Record-Breaking Bonuses

Aim for greatness and achieve a new record! We offer special bonuses for runners who break world records, course records, and Korean national records.

Invitation Fee Regulations and Prize Money Reductions

Please note that there are penalties and reductions in prize money for exceeding certain finishing times. Details are available on the race website.

Ready to Run?

Head over to the Daegu Marathon website for more information!

Glen Andrews

Glen Andrews

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.View Author posts

Tags:

Related Posts

Tigist Assefa wins 2022 Berlin Marathon

Marathon Majesties Set to Shatter Women’s Record in London Marathon 2024 Showdown?

Ethiopian Tigist Ketema wins the 2023 Wharf to Wharf Race

Dubai Marathon 2024 Top 10 Results: Ethiopian Tigist Ketema runs fast 2:16:07 on debut

Cynthia Limo winning the 2023 Honolulu Marathon

Kenyans Paul Lonyangata and Cynthia Limo victorious in 2023 Honolulu Marathon in Soaking Humidity