How to Watch the 43rd Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2024?

Don’t miss a minute of the excitement this weekend! Watch the 43rd Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2024 live and for free on YouTube as several top runners travel to Germany to take part in the nation’s biggest half marathon.

The event, which is a part of the World Athletics Elite Label Road Races, will take place on Sunday, 7 April 2024. Fans are provided with several options to watch and follow the action live. Besides the free live-streaming broadcast, those who are unable to be on the streets can follow the Results || Leaderboard || Tracking || My Favourites

Organizers of the Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2024 revealed that the multi-feed technology streaming broadcast will provide exciting coverage of all the action, along with special features to enhance your viewing experience.

Read more: Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Among Huge Weekend For Road Racing

Generali Berlin Half Marathon 2024 Livestream Details:

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 9:10 AM to 1:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time)

9:10 AM to 1:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time) Time: 3:10 AM, Eastern Time

3:10 AM, Eastern Time Commentary: German (René Hiepen)

German (René Hiepen) Moderation: Désirée Krause (German)

Désirée Krause (German) Expert: Martin Grüning (Chief Editor, Runner’s World Germany)

This is a very busy weekend for road running competitions and viewers around the world will be delighted with the opportunity to watch this particular race live and for free. Meanwhile, you can also follow the race results and trackers in real-time via the results list. For those who want to get out and about in the city, here are the course and closing times.