Men’s 100m startlist at the Miramar Invitational 2024

MIRAMAR, FL — The Men’s 100m at the Miramar Invitational 2024 promises to be a display of some of the best talents in the event, as athletes from around the world will compete in three heats this Saturday at 11:51 a.m. ET.

The event, as in the past, is shaping up to be one of the featured events of the meeting with several top sprinters aiming to outdo each other on the track as they continue their early Paris 2024 Olympic preparations.

A total of 10 sprinters with sub-10 second personal bests will line up in the first round of the men’s 100m at the Miramar Invitational 2024. Among those starters are five Jamacians, Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, Rohan Watson and Andre Ewers.

Men’s 100m Heat 1:

Aaron Brown, Canada , brings a personal best of 9.96 seconds.

Kishane Thompson, Jamaica, one of the favorites, with a blistering personal best of 9.85 seconds.

Cejhae Greene, Antigua, enters the race with a personal best of 10.00 seconds.

Taylor Banks, United States, showcasing a personal best of 10.08 seconds.

Diego Gonzalez, Puerto Rico, with a personal best of 10.13 seconds and a season's best of 10.30 seconds.

Dorian Camel, United States, enters with a personal best of 10.11 seconds and a season's best of 10.34 seconds.

Brendon Stewart, United States, with a personal best of 10.16 seconds.

, with a personal best of 10.16 seconds. Eric Harrison, Trinidad and Tobago, matches Banks with a personal best of 10.08 seconds.

Men’s 100m Heat 2:

Miles Lewis, Puerto Rico , with a personal best of 10.31 seconds and a season’s best of 10.35 seconds.

Rohan Watson, Jamaica, presents a strong personal best of 9.91 seconds.

Desmond Jackson, United States, with a personal best of 10.22 seconds.

Andre Ewers, Jamaica, enters with a personal best of 9.98 seconds.

JT Smith, United States, boasts a personal best of 10.02 seconds.

Kevin Snead, United States, has a personal best of 10.34 seconds and a season's best of 11.08 seconds.

Isaac Joseph, Haiti, with a personal and season's best of 10.33 seconds.

, with a personal and season’s best of 10.33 seconds. Demek Kemp, United States, showcases a personal best of 10.03 seconds.

Men’s 100m Heat 3: