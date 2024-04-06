Miramar Invitational 2024 Women’s 100m startlist, who starts, who is missing?

MIRAMAR, FL — The Women’s 100m event at the Miramar Invitational 2024 on Saturday, April 6, in Florida, promises to bring entertainment, but first the athletes must navigate into the final races across three heats. The following is the startlist for the women’s 100m heats.

Despite some big names missing, like world champion and last year’s winner, Sha’Carri Richardson of USA and Jamaica’s world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, a mix of experienced athletes and up-and-coming stars from both countries are set to bring excitement to the fans.

The startlist for the Miramar Invitational 2024 meeting today features several women with personal bests below 11:00 seconds, with the likes of Melissa Jefferson, Javianne Oliver, Celera Barnes, and English Gardner of USA, as well as Jamaicans Tina Clayton, Shashalee Forbes, Alana Reid and Natasha Morrison.

Miramar Invitational 2024 Women’s 100m startlist

Women’s 100m Heat 1:

Javianne Oliver, United States , with a notable personal best of 10.95 seconds.

, with a notable personal best of 10.95 seconds. Tina Clayton, Jamaica , also with a personal best of 10.95 seconds

, also with a personal best of 10.95 seconds Jada Baylark, United States , enters with a personal best of 11.04 seconds.

, enters with a personal best of 11.04 seconds. Melissa Jefferson, United States , boasts the fastest personal best in this heat of 10.82 seconds.

, boasts the fastest personal best in this heat of 10.82 seconds. Kristina Knott, Philippines , with a personal best of 11.27 seconds and a season’s best of 11.42 seconds.

, with a personal best of 11.27 seconds and a season’s best of 11.42 seconds. Kiara Parker, United States , comes in with a personal best of 11.02 seconds.

, comes in with a personal best of 11.02 seconds. Shockoria Wallace, Jamaica, has a personal best of 11.09 seconds.

Women’s 100m Heat 2:

Symone Darius, United States , with a personal best of 11.17 seconds and a season’s best equaling 11.60 seconds.

, with a personal best of 11.17 seconds and a season’s best equaling 11.60 seconds. Yanique Dayle, Jamaica , presents a personal best of 11.05 seconds.

, presents a personal best of 11.05 seconds. Kasheika Cameron, Jamaica , enters with a personal best of 11.22 seconds.

, enters with a personal best of 11.22 seconds. Shashalee Forbes, Jamaica , has an impressive personal best of 10.96 seconds and a season’s best of 11.16 seconds.

, has an impressive personal best of 10.96 seconds and a season’s best of 11.16 seconds. Finette Agyapong, Great Britain , with a personal best of 11.21 seconds.

, with a personal best of 11.21 seconds. Destiny Smith-Barnett, United States , showcasing a personal best of 11.06 seconds.

, showcasing a personal best of 11.06 seconds. Anderson Taylor, United States, has a personal best of 11.20 seconds and a season’s best of 11.44 seconds.

Women’s 100m Heat 3: