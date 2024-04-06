Miramar Invitational 2024 Women’s Long Jump Final Startlist

The startlist for the Women’s Long Jump Final at the Miramar Invitational 2024 features an impressive lineup of athletes from several countries with Taliyah Brooks, Tissanna Hickling, and Chanice Porter among the highlighted names on the list.

This year’s event will feature athletes from Jamaica, the United States, France, and Puerto Rico.

Read more: How to follow the Miramar Invitational 2024 live, schedule, results

Tiffany Flynn (United States) enters with one of the best personal marks of all the starters with 6.80 meters, while her season best sits at 6.52 meters. She is certainly one of the athletes to watch in the event.

Her teammate, Taliyah Brooks (United States) is also another athlete with huge potential and if she gets her run up and approach right, the multi-event star has the quality to win this event. Brooks comes in with a season-best of 6.58m and a PB of 6.78 meters.

Two others to look out for are Jamaicans Chanice Porter and Tissanna Hickling who will be aiming to produce something better than their respective season-best efforts of 6.51m and 6.43m, as they continue their Olympics preparations.

Hickling leads the field with the longest personal best of 6.85 meters.

Women’s Long Jump Final Startlist