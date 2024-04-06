Skip to content

Women’s 100m Preliminary Results: Miramar Invitational 2024

Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina in the 100m dash

Americans Destiny Smith-Barnett and Melissa Jefferson were the top qualifiers for the women’s 100m final at the Miramar Invitational 2024 meet, held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday, April 6. Here are the Women’s 100m results from three heat at the Miramar Invitational 2024.

During a wind-affected morning session, Smith-Barnett recorded a time of 11.42 seconds, overcoming a -2.2 m/s headwind to win her heat. Meanwhile, Jefferson, a former U.S. champion, posted 11.43 seconds in the face of a -2.5 m/s headwind, securing the top spot in her respective heat.

Read more: How to follow the Miramar Invitational 2024 live, schedule, results

English Gardner, also from the United States, won her heat with a time of 11.64 seconds, despite a challenging -3.5 m/s headwind, marking her as another finalist.

Jamaican athletes Shashalee Forbes and Alana Reid also advanced to the final with times of 11.51 and 11.69 seconds, respectively. Natasha Morrison, another Jamaican contender known for her performances in Miramar, qualified with a time of 11.79 seconds.

Miramar Invitational 2024 – Women’s 100m Preliminary Results

Heat 1
Wind: -2.5 m/s

  1. Melissa Jefferson, United States, 11.43 Q
  2. Jada Baylark, United States, 11.56 Q
  3. Kiara Parker, United States, 11.61 q
  4. Tina Clayton, Jamaica, 11.69 q
  5. Kristina Knott, Philippines, 11.86 q DNS. Javianne Oliver, United States
    DNS. Shockoria Wallace, Jamaica

Heat 2
Wind: -2.2 m/s

  1. Destiny Smith-Barnett, United States, 11.42 Q
  2. Shashalee Forbes, Jamaica, 11.51 Q
  3. Symone Darius, United States, 11.67 q
  4. Anderson Taylor, United States, 11.69 q
  5. Finette Agyapong, Great Britain, 11.89 q
  6. Yanique Dayle, Jamaica, 11.94 q DNS. Kasheika Cameron, Jamaica

Heat 3
Wind: -3.5 m/s

  1. English Gardner, United States, 11.64 Q
  2. Alana Reid, Jamaica, 11.69 Q
  3. Natasha Morrison, Jamaica, 11.79 q
  4. Lauren Rain-Williams, United States, 12.18 q
  5. Midori Mikase, Japan, 12.27 q DNS. Alaysha Johnson, United States
    DNS. Tia Clayton, Jamaica
    DNS. Celera Barnes, United States
