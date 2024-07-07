How to watch the FBK Games 2024 livestream?

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the FBK Games 2024 as the 2024 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series resumes in Hengelo, The Netherlands on Sunday, 7 July. For fans in the USA, the livestream is available on FloTrack, starting at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Where to watch live stream?

However, in order to stream the FBK Games 2024 broadcast on FloTrack this weekend, you must have an active FloTrack subscription. You can sign up for an account here. Click here: schedule and live results and other updates.

However, if you do not have a FloTrack subscription and are located in a selected territory, the meetings will be streamed live on World Athletics Inside Track. The FBK Games began with the women’s 10,000m on Saturday evening and was supposed to have featured Olympic champion Sifan Hassan. However, the results page should that the Dutchwoman “Did Not Start.”

On Sunday, though, world champion over the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol will race in the 400m flat event, where she will look to continue working on her speed ahead of the Paris Olympic Games later this summer. The Dutch star has a personal best of 49.17 seconds, set indoors during the winter season, while her outdoor PB is 49.44 seconds.

“After the 200m during the national athletics championships the week before, I can work on my speed with this 400m as preparation for the Olympic Games and dot the I’d,” Bol said on the World Athletics website.

The lineup also features Britain’s Olympic and world silver medallist in the 800m, Keely Hodgkinson. She heads a field that also includes Uganda’s 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi, Renelle Lamote of France, and Prudence Sekgodiso of South Africa who ran 1:57.26 for the win at the Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme de Rabat/Marrakech in May.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will feature in a stacked field, while world record holder, 21-year-old Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania, heads the men’s field in the discus and two-time women’s shot put world champion Chase Jackson of USA heads that lineup.