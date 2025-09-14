Jakob Ingebrigtsen Struggles with Fitness as He Exits 1500m Heats at World Championships Tokyo

TOKYO - Jakob Ingebrigtsen's world championship campaign got off to a tough start Sunday when the Norwegian runner failed to make it past the first round of the men's 1500 meters.

The former Olympic champion finished eighth in his heat at Japan National Stadium. Only the top six runners from each heat moved on to Monday's semifinals.

Ingebrigtsen dealt with an Achilles injury during his training leading up to the championships. The setback clearly affected his preparation and race fitness.

"Of course, it's very disappointing but at the same time it is a reality check," Ingebrigtsen said after the race. "This is an event that's very competitive. You need to prepare your best and of course, I'm not there."

The 24-year-old runner won Olympic gold in Tokyo back in 2021 on the same track. He also earned silver medals at the last two world championships in the 1500m.

Sunday's race showed a different side of Ingebrigtsen. He started near the back of the pack and struggled to move up as the race developed. When the field began their final kick down the home stretch, he couldn't match their speed.

"It's a first-time experience that I haven't got to the next round," he admitted. "I was trying to do my best to advance to the semi-final but it was terrible."

The Norwegian hopes to bounce back in the 5000 meters later this week. He has won the world title in that event twice in a row.

"I think I'm probably closer for the 5000m right now," Ingebrigtsen said. "I'll recover and have a couple of good days until I go again and try again."

Other top runners also had problems in the heats. France's Azzeddine Habz, who ran the second-fastest 1500m time this year, finished seventh in his heat. Kenya's Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, the season leader, fell during his race.

Meanwhile, Britain's Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman both made it through safely. They beat Ingebrigtsen to win the last two world titles in similar fashion.

"I am coming here as someone who's done it before and I am coming to do it again," Kerr said.

Cole Hocker from the United States also advanced. He surprised everyone by winning Olympic gold last year, beating both Ingebrigtsen and Kerr in the process.

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2019 world champion, qualified for the next round as well. He won silver at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Norway still has hope in the event through Narve Gilje Nordas. He posted the fastest qualifying time of 3:35.90 while winning the first heat.

Australia's Cameron Myers had a rough day in his heat. The teenager has broken several of Ingebrigtsen's junior records recently but got caught in traffic and finished eighth.

The men's 1500m semifinals take place Monday. The final will close out Wednesday's evening session.

For Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the focus now shifts to the 5000m heats on Friday. He'll look to defend his title and show he's still one of the world's best distance runners despite Sunday's setback.