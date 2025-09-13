Jepchirchir Outsprints Assefa, Wins Marathon Gold in Thrilling Sprint Finish at World Championships Tokyo 25

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir captured the women's marathon title at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 after a dramatic sprint finish on Sunday morning. The Olympic champion crossed the line in 2:24:43, just two seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa.

The race stayed competitive until the final moments when both athletes entered Japan National Stadium for the closing stretch. Assefa moved into the lead along the back straight, but Jepchirchir answered with a powerful kick coming off the final turn.

Jepchirchir's victory adds another major championship to her collection. She previously won Olympic gold in Tokyo during the 2021 Games. The Kenyan runner showed her championship experience when it mattered most.

Assefa, who holds the current world leading time, finished second in 2:24:45. The former 800-meter runner added this silver medal to the Olympic silver she earned in Paris. Despite leading late in the race, she couldn't match Jepchirchir's final surge.

Historic Run By Julia Paternain

Uruguay made history through Julia Paternain, who claimed bronze in 2:27:23. Her third-place finish marked the first world championship medal ever for her country. Uruguay's previous best result at the World Championships was ninth place.

Paternain ran only her second marathon and appeared surprised at the finish line. She worried the race might continue for another lap around the track. The Uruguayan runner admitted she felt confused about her position throughout much of the race.

She was even captured asking officials for clarity as she approached the finishing line.

"I was terrified that that wasn't the finish line and that someone was behind and I might have one more lap to go," a delightful Paternain told reporters after the race.

"I had no idea, no clue where I was," she added, noting that she wasn't sure what place she held during the race until she finally finished.

The United States placed fourth through Susanna Sullivan, who finished in 2:28:17. Sullivan led the race during the early kilometers but couldn't maintain her position as the pace increased in the later stages.

Finland's Alisa Vainio rounded out the top five in 2:28:32, followed by Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete in sixth place with 2:28:41. Japan's Kana Kobayashi finished seventh in 2:28:50, giving the host nation a strong showing.

The women's marathon took place during the morning session on Day 2 of the championships. Cool conditions in Tokyo provided ideal racing weather for the 26.2-mile event.

World Championships Tokyo 25 Final Top 10 Results - Women's Marathon: