Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Ends Historic Career with Final 100m at World Championships

Jamaica's sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line for the final time in her signature event on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The 38-year-old sprinter placed sixth in the women's 100 meters final with a time of 11.03 seconds, and although she failed to make the podium, the multiple world and Olympic champion was satisfied with her effort.

The race marked the end of an 18-year career that began in 2007 when Fraser-Pryce served as a reserve on Jamaica's 4x100m relay team at the World Championships in Osaka. She was just 20 years old then and unsure about her future in the sport.

Fraser-Pryce won three Olympic gold medals and 10 world championship titles during her career. Her success continued even after becoming a mother in 2017 when she gave birth to her son Zyon. She proved that motherhood would not slow her down by winning the world 100m title in 2019 and defending it again in 2022.

"It has been a phenomenal career," Fraser-Pryce said after the race. Her hair was dyed in Jamaica's national colors of green, yellow and black for the special occasion.

Fraser-Pryce will compete one more time at these championships when she leads Jamaica's 4x100m relay team next weekend. The relay squad includes 100m silver medallist Tina Clayton, who is 21 years old.

"I look forward to running the 4x100m in a couple of days, and I will enjoy it. The ovations here today were really incredible," she told reporters on Sunday.

Clayton called Fraser-Pryce an inspiration during her own athletic development. "She was someone I looked up to when I grew up," Clayton said. "I always wanted to be like her one day."

The veteran sprinter, nicknamed the "Pocket Rocket," reflected on how much has changed since her career began nearly two decades ago. At the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, she questioned whether she belonged on the team with the other athletes.

The sprinter was three months away from her 39th birthday when she ran her final individual race. She said the moment felt surreal as she stood at the starting line, knowing it would be her last 100m race.

Her career achievements include redefining what is possible for mothers in competitive sports. She won major titles both before and after having her son, proving that having children does not mean the end of elite athletic performance.

Fraser-Pryce said she wanted to finish her career on her own terms rather than being forced to retire due to injury or poor performance. The World Championships final gave her that opportunity to end where she chose.

"For me, it is a win. I am walking away today feeling proud of what I have accomplished. I am leaving it all on the track," she said.