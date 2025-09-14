Tara Davis-Woodhall Secures First World Championship Gold With 7.13m Jump

American long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall secured her first world championship title with a leap of 7.13 meters at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. The mark also set a new world-leading performance for 2025.

Davis-Woodhall watched nervously as defending champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany took her final attempt. However, when the German's jump was ruled a foul, the American athlete's victory was confirmed. Davis-Woodhall smiled with relief as she realized her first world title was secure.

At just 26 years old, she has achieved the feat of securing both Olympic and world championship gold medals, following her victory at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Tara Davis-Woodhall competes in the women's long jump. Photo by Christel Saneh for World Athletics

"Right now, I want to hug everyone. It's awesome to have this medal around my neck," Davis-Woodhall said after her victory. "Beside the Olympics, the world championships is the main goal in track and field."

Davis-Woodhall entered the competition confident in her abilities. She knew jumping over seven meters wouldn't be a problem for her, though she also felt some of her rivals had the same capability. She opened her series with a 7.08m jump to set the tone early before registering the winning of 7.13m in the fourth round.

"I skipped the World Indoor Championships this year, because I thought I needed a break," she explained. "I think that's why my mind was so easy this season, I feel a lot of joy."

The training environment in Kansas also contributed to her success. Davis-Woodhall credits the positive atmosphere for her improved mental state.

"At our training session, there is a lot of really good music, a lot of dancing, we have a really good group in Kansas, we just have fun," she said.

Mihambo took silver with a jump of 6.99 meters in round four. The German athlete was the 2021 Olympic champion and has been a consistent performer on the world stage. Her second-place finish marked another podium appearance at a major championship.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts after a big jump in the women's long jump at Tokyo 25. Photo by Christel Saneh for World Athletics

"It was the best competition of the season - that is all can hope for," she told reporters. "I tried to put everything together. I had some weaknesses, but tonight I got over them. I was very close to taking my third gold from a world championships because my last two attempts were my best, but with small fouls.

Colombia's Natalia Linares earned the bronze medal with a personal best equaling jump of 6.92 meters. The South American athlete's performance represented a breakthrough moment in her career at the world championships level.

Davis-Woodhall's journey to world gold included previous near-misses at major championships. She finished second at the 2023 World Championships and placed sixth in the long jump at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The American athlete plans to continue competing this season. She will appear at the Athlos meeting in Times Square, New York City, on October 10th.

"I am very excited to return to training again," Davis-Woodhall said about her future plans.

