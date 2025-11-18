Chinese Shot Put Star Gong Lijiao Calls Time on Historic Career

Gong Lijiao has retired from shot put competition following her victory at the National Games of China. The 36-year-old won her fifth straight national title before stepping away from the sport.

The Chinese thrower secured her final win in Guangzhou with a mark of 19.68 meters in round five. She had earlier thrown 19.53 meters in the second round. Her winning streak at the National Games stretched back to 2009.

Gong won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and claimed world championship titles in London in 2017 and Doha in 2019. She also earned Olympic medals in 2008 and 2012. Her career included 13 medals at major global championships.

She qualified for the final round at every world championship and Olympic Games she entered. That run began when she was 18 years old at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka. Her last global final came at age 36 in Tokyo in 2025. She reached 10 straight World Championship finals and competed in five consecutive Olympic finals.

Chase Ealey (C), Lijiao Gong (R) and Jessica Schilder pose after the Women’s Shot Put Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Her best throw came at the Tokyo Olympics when she launched the shot 20.58 meters. She threw over 20 meters ten times during her career outdoors. Her indoor personal best was 19.93 meters, set in Chengdu in 2011.

Gong first gained attention as a junior athlete in 2006 when she recorded the best throw by an under-20 competitor that year. She trained under coach Li Meisu throughout her career.

At the continental level, Gong won two Asian Championships and three Asian Games gold medals. She competed at 19 global championships from 2007 through 2025.

Besides her PB marks she also posted efforts of 20.43 meters in Halle in 2016 and 20.39 meters on two occasions in 2021 and 2022. She also threw 20.38 meters in Guiyang in 2018 and 20.35 meters in Jinan in 2009.

Gong remained competitive at the highest level for nearly 20 years. She retires as one of the most successful shot putters in the event’s history.