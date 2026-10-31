2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K results: Habtom Samuel, Rachael Rudel take wins

The following are results from the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York, World Athletics Label Road Race, Oct. 31, as Eritrea's Habtom Samuel and USA's Rachael Rudel win the titles.

NEW YORK (World-Track) — Eritrea’s Habtom Samuel and the United States’ Rachael Rudel won the elite races at the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K, a World Athletics Label Road Race, on Saturday in New York. The following are the complete results from the professional races this weekend.

On the men’s side, Samuel continued his undefeated outings in his rookie professional season with another win on the roads in New York. The five-time NCAA champion entered the weekend with victories and course records at the Falmouth Road Race and Houston Half Marathon, and he broke clear of the lead pack at the 10-minute mark and built a decisive gap to win the 2026 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K Pro Men’s 5K in 13:31.

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Samuel, who finished seven seconds ahead of the field, said after the race he had hoped to challenge the course record but windy conditions in midtown Manhattan made it difficult. Defending champion and Kenyan-born Amon Kemboi was third in 13:40. Kenya’s Edwin Kurgat was second in 13:38.

Kemboi was listed under the United States flag on the live updates shown during the New York Road Runners livestream and the official timer page. Kemboi reportedly recently obtained U.S. citizenship, but has not been officially announced as an American competitor for international purposes.

In the Pro Women’s 5K, Rachael Rudel, the newly crowned USATF 20K national champion and winner of the Bolder Boulder 10K this summer, broke away from her nearest rivals late to win in a personal best of 15:35, as two of the top three finishers paced the course in lifetime bests.

Josette Andrews of the United States was second in 15:41, and Ednah Kurgat of the United States was third in 15:42 for a personal best.

Organized by New York Road Runners, the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K is held annually on the Saturday of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon weekend and finishes near Central Park.

Results – Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 – New York – World Athletics Label Road Race

Pro Men’s 5K

Habtom Samuel, Eritrea, 13:31; 2. Edwin Kurgat, Kenya, 13:38; 3. Amon Kemboi, United States, 13:40; 4. Jackson Sharp, Australia, 13:41; 5. Morgan McDonald, Australia, 13:46; 6. Anthony Camerieri, United States, 13:46; 7. Bob Liking, United States, 13:47; 8. Reid Buchanan, United States, 13:49; 9. Arturs Medveds, Latvia, 13:50; 10. Luke Tewalt, United States, 14:11.

Pro Women’s 5K

Rachael Rudel, United States, 15:35 PB; 2. Josette Andrews, United States, 15:41; 3. Ednah Kurgat, United States, 15:42 PB; 4. Bailey Hertenstein, United States, 15:46; 5. Hilda Olemomoi, Kenya, 15:47; 6. Madie Boreman, United States, 15:50; 7. Annie Rodenfels, United States, 16:03; 8. Ella Donaghu, United States, 16:09; 9. Alex Millard, Great Britain, 16:17.

Complete results here