Follow 2026 Alabama Crimson Classic Live Results

Follow live results and updates of the 2026 Alabama Crimson Classic cross country at Harry Pritchett Running Course in Tuscaloosa, AL. The meet will feature 20 women's and 16 men's teams including the top ranked host Alabama teams.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (World-Track) – The top 10-ranked Alabama cross country teams return to the course on Friday, hosting the 2026 Crimson Classic at the Harry Pritchett Running Course in Tuscaloosa, AL. The No. 4 men will start as the top-ranked team in the field, while the 10-ranked Crimson Tide women will be aiming to secure the crown.

The men’s race will be the first in line at 8:30 a.m. CT when the 8K race begins, while the women’s 6K run is slated to start at 9:20 a.m. Follow Live Results and Team Score Updates

Expected to challenge for top five places on the men’s side are No. 11 South Carolina, South Florida, Georgia Tech, and Auburn. Among the teams set to take on the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide are Auburn, Georgia Tech, Memphis, South Florida, and Stetson.

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Women’s Field (20 Teams): No. 10 Alabama, Arkansas State, Auburn, Belmont, Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Samford, South Alabama, No. 11 South Carolina, South Florida, Southern Miss, Tennessee Tech, UAB, Western Kentucky

Men’s Field (16 Teams): No. 4 Alabama, Arkansas State, Auburn, Belmont, Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Samford, South Alabama, South Florida, Stetson, Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky