2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon elite fields: Kipchumba and Desta to defend titles

The following are the leading entries for the 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 18, as Geofry Toroitich Kipchumba and Aynalem Desta return to defend their titles. The title holders will take on fields that feature deep Ethiopian contingents, threatening a repeat of last year’s victories at the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in the Netherlands.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch live streaming coverage of the 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon on beIN Sports. For those living in Europe, you can watch live television coverage on Eurosport 1, with Discovery+ and HBO Max slated to provide live streaming.

Read Also: RRW 2026 Chicago Marathon Report: Feysa and Kipruto prevail with fast times

Kenya’s Kipchumba heads the men’s entries with the course record of 2:03.30 he ran to win in 2025. Ethiopia’s Desta leads the women’s field after her breakthrough victory in 2:17:37, the third-fastest women’s performance in Amsterdam’s history.

Read Also: 2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

Both champions face opponents with the credentials to challenge them. The men’s leading entries include 11 runners with personal bests faster than 2:05, while Desta is one of four Ethiopian women entered with bests under 2:20.

On the men’s side, Tsegaye Getachew brings the strongest recent winning record in Amsterdam among the leading challengers. The Ethiopian won in 2022 and 2024 before finishing second to Kipchumba last year in a personal-best 2:04:18. He ran 2:04:32 for fourth in Seoul in March and was a comfortable winner in Rio de Janeiro in June. Now seeks a third Amsterdam title.

Israel’s Maru Teferi, the 2023 world silver medalist, adds another experienced contender. His national record stands at 2:04:44, and he finished third in Amsterdam in 2024. Uganda’s Stephen Kissa, Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu and Kenya’s Justus Kipkorir Limo also enter with personal bests under 2:05.

Aynalem Desta leads Ethiopian challenge in women’s race

Aynalem Desta’s winning performance last year cut more than four minutes from her previous personal best and left her 45 seconds short of the women’s course record. Yalemzerf Yehualaw set that mark of 2:16:52 in 2024. Desta finished third in Nagoya in March in 2:22:37.

Read More: Teshome Mekonen, Fatima Alanis Win Rainy 2026 NYRR Staten Island Half-Marathon

Her principal opponents include another Amsterdam champion, Meseret Belete. The Ethiopian won the 2023 race in 2:18:21, which remains her personal best. Mestawut Fikir follows closely on the entry list with a best of 2:18:48 from her runner-up finish in Berlin in 2024. She ran 2:20:00 for seventh in Tokyo in March, the second-fastest marathon of her career.

The 2026 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Leading Entries

Women’s Field

Aynalem Desta (ETH) 2:17:37

Meseret Belete (ETH) 2:18:21

Mestawut Fikir (ETH) 2:18:48

Buze Diriba (ETH) 2:19:34

Desi Jisa Mokonin (BRN) 2:20:07

Yeshi Kalayu Chekole (ETH) 2:20:15

Nazret Weldu (ERI) 2:20:29

Evaline Chirchir (KEN) 2:20:33

Tiringo Mulu (ETH) 2:21:12

Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa (KEN) 2:23:42

Adanech Anbesa (ETH) 2:24:07

Girmawit Gebrzihair (ETH) 2:24:20

Rebecca Chepkwemoi (KEN) 2:24:52

Kena Girma (ETH) 2:25:56

Selamawit Teferi (ISR) 2:26:58

Mikky Keetels (NED) 2:30:42

Men’s Field

Geofry Toroitich Kipchumba (KEN) 2:03:30

Haymanot Alew (ETH) 2:03:31

Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) 2:04:18

Lemi Berhanu (ETH) 2:04:33

Maru Teferi (ISR) 2:04:44

Stephen Kissa (UGA) 2:04:48

Bute Gemechu (ETH) 2:04:51

Justus Kipkorir Limo (KEN) 2:04:55

Bazezew Asmare (ETH) 2:04:57

Yihunilign Adane (ETH) 2:04:59

Patrick Mosin (KEN) 2:04:59

Kalipus Lomwai (KEN) 2:05:06

Yohei Ikeda (JPN) 2:05:12

Bayelign Teshager (ETH) 2:05:23

Jonathan Korir (KEN) 2:05:27

Sila Kiptoo (KEN) 2:05:28

Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (ERI) 2:05:34

Mehdi Frère (FRA) 2:05:43

Victor Kipchirchir (KEN) 2:05:43

Tsedat Abeje Ayana (ETH) 2:05:47

Justus Kangogo (KEN) 2:05:57

Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi (KEN) debut