When are the 2026 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships and live stream?

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The 2026 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships presented by JEEP, co-hosted by Georgetown University, will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, Virginia, with conference titles and NCAA momentum on the line.

The women’s 6K championship race begins at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s 8K championship race at 10:50 a.m. ET. The awards presentation is scheduled for approximately 11:40 a.m. ET near the finish line.

How to Watch 2026 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships Live

What: 2026 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships presented by JEEP

When: Friday, October 30, 2026 | Women’s 6K – 10:00 a.m. ET | Men’s 8K – 10:50 a.m. ET

Where: Pole Green Park, Mechanicsville, Va.

Live Stream: ESPN+ in the United States

Start Time (Streaming): Coverage begins at 9:50 a.m. ET

Commentator: Justin Corrigan will call both races

Live Results: Available via Blue Ridge Timing

Read More: When is the 2026 SEC Cross Country Championships and how to watch

Fans can watch live on ESPN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com with an ESPN+ subscription. The event will stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S., accessible on mobile, smart TV, and desktop.

Preview: History on the Line

The Georgetown women and Butler men enter as defending champions. The Hoyas are seeking to become the first program in BIG EAST history to win seven consecutive conference cross country crowns. Only Georgetown (2020-25) and Villanova (1989-94) have ever won six straight.

Georgetown is led by top returning finisher Barrett Justema, who was third at last year’s championship in 19:57.2 and was the Hoyas’ top finisher at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Oct. 9.

Villanova finished runner-up in 2025 behind Tilly O’Connor, the 2025 BIG EAST runner-up who has been Villanova’s top runner in six straight meets. Providence enters as the highest-ranked women’s team at No. 30 in the USTFCCCA national poll and No. 1 in the Northeast Region, led by two-time BIG EAST Athlete of the Week Anna Gardiner, sixth at BIG EAST last year.

On the men’s side, Butler has won four BIG EAST titles in the last six years. The Bulldogs return defending individual champion William Zegarski, who won the 2025 title and is poised to become the first Butler runner to win multiple BIG EAST men’s titles. Butler enters ranked No. 26 nationally.

The field is stacked nationally. Georgetown leads the BIG EAST men at No. 11 in the USTFCCCA poll, followed by Villanova at No. 12 and Butler at No. 26. The BIG EAST is one of five conferences with at least two men’s teams in the top 15 and one of six with three teams in the top 30.

Other contenders include Georgetown’s Birhanu Harriman (third in 2025) and grad transfer Joseph O’Brien, who helped the Hoyas to seventh at Nuttycombe, and Villanova’s Bailey Habler, who led the Wildcats to second at Pre-Nationals.

Course, Admission and Parking

The championship returns to Pole Green Park, one of the premier cross country venues on the East Coast. Admission and parking for the 2026 BIG EAST Cross Country Championship at Pole Green Park is free.

Live race splits and live results will be available through Blue Ridge Timing, with a full championship program and replay on ESPN+ after the races.