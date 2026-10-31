2026 Big East cross country results and scores: Providence women, Georgetown men take titles

Providence women and Georgetown men claim 2026 BIG EAST cross country titles as Barrett Justema and Bailey Habler take individual honors in Virginia.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (World-Track) — The No. 30 Providence women won their first Big East cross country championship since 2016, and the No. 11 Georgetown men captured their first conference title since 2018 on Friday at the 2026 conference championships at Pole Green Park.

Providence placed five runners in the top 13 to finish with 36 points in the women’s 6-kilometer race, while Villanova was second with 44 points, followed by Connecticut with 59 and Georgetown with 93.

Georgetown put all five of its scoring runners in the top 10 to win the men’s 8-kilometer team championship title with 33 points, seven fewer than runner-up Villanova, with Providence and Butler each finishing with 76 points.

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Big East Cross Country Individual Champions

Georgetown’s Barrett Justema won the women’s individual title in 19 minutes, 31.5 seconds, finishing 4.7 seconds ahead of Providence’s Gabby Schmidt, who ran 19:36.2 for the runner-up spot. Villanova’s Tilly O’Connor was third in 19:37, followed by teammate Rosemary Shay in 19:38.7.

Schmidt led a Providence lineup that placed four runners among the first nine finishers. Anna Gardiner finished fifth in 19:55.1, Megan Harris seventh in 20:15.3 and Emily Bush ninth in 20:18.9. Kate Currie completed the Friars’ scoring in 13th at 20:40.0.

Villanova countered with four runners in the top 11, but Providence’s fifth scorer finished three places ahead of the Wildcats’ fifth runner, Hannah Jicha.

Connecticut’s Sascha Letica finished sixth in 19:59.0 to lead the Huskies. Brooke Strauss added an eighth-place finish in 20:17.4.

Meanwhile, Villanova’s Bailey Habler won the men’s individual 8K championship race in 22:58.3, beating Butler’s William Zegarski by 5.5 seconds with the latter stopping the clock at 23:03.8. Georgetown’s Birhanu Harriman was third in 23:09.5.

Harriman led a compact Georgetown scoring group. Joe O’Brien finished fourth in 23:20.2, Luke Ondracek seventh in 23:29.8, Quinn Parrish ninth in 23:42.8 and Daniel Winter 10th in 23:43.3. The Hoyas’ five scorers finished within 33.8 seconds of one another.

Habler led five Villanova scorers in the top 13. Charlie Moore finished sixth, Thomas McMahon eighth, Ben Thomas 12th, and Jack Coomber 13th.

Cormac Dixon paced Providence with a fifth-place finish in 23:27.2. Graham Tomori backed Zegarski for Butler, finishing 11th in 23:45.7.

2026 Big East Cross Country Championships results

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Pole Green Park, Mechanicsville, Va.

Women’s 6 kilometers — top 30

Barrett Justema, Georgetown, 19:31.5 Gabby Schmidt, Providence, 19:36.2 Tilly O’Connor, Villanova, 19:37.0 Rosemary Shay, Villanova, 19:38.7 Anna Gardiner, Providence, 19:55.1 Sascha Letica, Connecticut, 19:59.0 Megan Harris, Providence, 20:15.3 Brooke Strauss, Connecticut, 20:17.4 Emily Bush, Providence, 20:18.9 Maeve Smith, Villanova, 20:27.6 Zoe Mosher, Villanova, 20:29.3 Allison Wasson, Connecticut, 20:38.4 Kate Currie, Providence, 20:40.0 Malin Rahm, Connecticut, 20:46.5 Annie Mann, Providence, 20:46.9 Hannah Jicha, Villanova, 20:47.6 Lucia West, Providence, 20:49.5 Tessa Roe, DePaul, 20:50.8 Hayley Martin, Connecticut, 20:52.0 Isabella Orozco, DePaul, 20:55.1 Audrey Suarez, Georgetown, 20:56.5 Charlotte Bell, Georgetown, 20:58.2 Isabelle Walsh, Villanova, 21:01.7 Liv Sherry, Georgetown, 21:07.3 Tess Sherry, Georgetown, 21:07.9 Lauren Banovac, Georgetown, 21:08.4 Olivia Williams, Georgetown, 21:08.8 Hannah Moore, Butler, 21:09.1 Emilia O’Leary, Providence, 21:11.2 Therese Trainer, Villanova, 21:11.4

Women’s team scores

Providence, 36 Villanova, 44 Connecticut, 59 Georgetown, 93 DePaul, 155 Butler, 169 Xavier, 230 Marquette, 268 Creighton, 272 Seton Hall, 291 St. John’s, 324

Men’s 8 kilometers — top 30

Bailey Habler, Villanova, 22:58.3 William Zegarski, Butler, 23:03.8 Birhanu Harriman, Georgetown, 23:09.5 Joe O’Brien, Georgetown, 23:20.2 Cormac Dixon, Providence, 23:27.2 Charlie Moore, Villanova, 23:28.5 Luke Ondracek, Georgetown, 23:29.8 Thomas McMahon, Villanova, 23:40.1 Quinn Parrish, Georgetown, 23:42.8 Daniel Winter, Georgetown, 23:43.3 Graham Tomori, Butler, 23:45.7 Ben Thomas, Villanova, 23:53.3 Jack Coomber, Villanova, 23:58.9 CJ Sullivan, Villanova, 23:59.5 Daniel Prescott, Providence, 24:00.5 Tyler Bartlett, Providence, 24:00.9 Jack Fenlon, Villanova, 24:08.7 Jack Small, Providence, 24:09.5 Kyle Grove, Butler, 24:11.2 Mason Krieg, DePaul, 24:12.0 Matteo Rosio, Butler, 24:12.6 Ryan LoCicero, Providence, 24:14.7 Seth Mahony, Butler, 24:16.7 Sam Hodgson, Providence, 24:21.9 Maxwell Friedrich, Georgetown, 24:22.4 Matthew McLachlan, Villanova, 24:23.1 Dylan Riniker, Marquette, 24:27.1 Sean Byrnes, Butler, 24:27.5 Nick Sullivan, Villanova, 24:29.5 Elliott Pugh, Providence, 24:33.0

Men’s team scores

Georgetown, 33

Villanova, 40

Providence, 76

Butler, 76

Marquette, 173

Creighton, 201

DePaul, 207

Xavier, 212

Seton Hall, 224

Complete results and team scores

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