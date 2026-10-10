2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational results: Oregon sweeps titles behind Simeon Birnbaum, Diana Cherotich

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Simeon Birnbaum and Diana Cherotich won individual titles Friday (9) as Oregon swept the men’s and women’s team championships at the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational for the second consecutive year.
The fifth-ranked Oregon men scored 28 points to beat Weber State, which finished with 42, at Pine Ridge Golf Club. The seventh-ranked Oregon women, meanwhile, placed five runners in the top nine and won with 25 points, comfortably ahead of Victoria (B.C.), which scored 95.
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Birnbaum covered the men’s 8-kilometer course in 23:05.5, finishing 27.2 seconds ahead of Ducks teammate Connor Burns. Burns placed second in 23:32.7, followed by Chico State’s Mario Giannini in 23:46.6. Jacob Peterson led Weber State with a fourth-place finish in 23:54.0. Unattached runner Caleb Jarema rounded out the top five in 23:57.0.
Connor McCormick finished eighth in 24:05.4, Aiden Smith was 10th in 24:15.4, and Jayden Warner placed 13th in 24:18.5 to complete Oregon’s scoring lineup.
Weber State put all five scoring runners among the first 15 finishers but could not overcome Oregon’s early advantage. Chico State finished third with 78 points, followed by California with 124 and St. Mary’s (Calif.) with 138.
In the meantime, Diana Cherotich won the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19:31.4, leading another Oregon 1-2 finish. Juliet Cherubet took second in 19:42.3, 10.9 seconds behind her teammate.
Victoria’s Madelyn Eybergen finished third in 20:00.1. Idaho’s Constanze Paoli was fourth in 20:13.9, and California’s Sophie Tau placed fifth in 20:27.6.
Sofia Thogersen finished sixth in 20:34.7, Ella Thorsett was seventh in 20:46.0, and Ava Parekh placed ninth in 20:49.5 to round out Oregon’s five scoring runners.
Victoria secured second place in the women’s standings behind Eybergen and 10th-place finisher Marisha Thompson, who ran 20:53.2. Chico State finished third with 115 points, three ahead of UC Irvine. California was fifth with 133.
Men’s 8K results
|Place
|Name
|School/affiliation
|Time
|1
|Simeon Birnbaum
|Oregon
|23:05.5
|2
|Connor Burns
|Oregon
|23:32.7
|3
|Mario Giannini
|Chico State
|23:46.6
|4
|Jacob Peterson
|Weber State
|23:54.0
|5
|Caleb Jarema
|Unattached
|23:57.0
|6
|Joseph O’Connell
|St. Mary’s (Calif.)
|23:58.8
|7
|Tyler Spencer
|Weber State
|24:04.3
|8
|Connor McCormick
|Oregon
|24:05.4
|9
|Ahmed Ibrahim
|Unattached
|24:07.8
|10
|Aiden Smith
|Oregon
|24:15.4
|11
|Paul Scown
|Weber State
|24:15.8
|12
|James Harding
|Unattached
|24:18.2
|13
|Jayden Warner
|Oregon
|24:18.5
|14
|Raivio Manzer
|Weber State
|24:19.3
|15
|Evan Harris
|Weber State
|24:21.0
|16
|Stuart Terrill
|St. Mary’s (Calif.)
|24:21.9
|17
|Eshaan Hussain
|UC Riverside
|24:23.0
|18
|Sean Alliegro
|Chico State
|24:25.9
|19
|Matthew Gordon
|Chico State
|24:26.9
|20
|Kiefer Willcox
|California
|24:29.4
|21
|Jaxon Kuchar
|Victoria (B.C.)
|24:30.8
|22
|Hayden Beauchemin
|California
|24:31.6
|23
|Sergio Cuartas III
|Chico State
|24:31.8
|24
|Tyler Browne
|Victoria (B.C.)
|24:35.7
|25
|Michael Mireles
|Oregon
|24:35.9
|26
|Quentin Nauman
|Oregon
|24:36.8
|27
|Michael Torres
|Chico State
|24:38.9
|28
|Todd Yeates
|Southern Utah
|24:42.4
|29
|Sam Franco
|California
|24:42.7
|30
|Zac Knapp
|Idaho
|24:44.8
Men’s team standings
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oregon
|28
|2
|Weber State
|42
|3
|Chico State
|78
|4
|California
|124
|5
|St. Mary’s (Calif.)
|138
|6
|Victoria (B.C.)
|172
|7
|Southern Utah
|205
|8
|Idaho
|211
|9
|UC Irvine
|223
|10
|UC Riverside
|243
Women’s 6K results
|Place
|Name
|School/affiliation
|Time
|1
|Diana Cherotich
|Oregon
|19:31.4
|2
|Juliet Cherubet
|Oregon
|19:42.3
|3
|Madelyn Eybergen
|Victoria (B.C.)
|20:00.1
|4
|Constanze Paoli
|Idaho
|20:13.9
|5
|Sophie Tau
|California
|20:27.6
|6
|Sofia Thogersen
|Oregon
|20:34.7
|7
|Ella Thorsett
|Oregon
|20:46.0
|8
|Megan Malloy
|Chico State
|20:48.7
|9
|Ava Parekh
|Oregon
|20:49.5
|10
|Marisha Thompson
|Victoria (B.C.)
|20:53.2
|11
|Paulina Martins
|Chico State
|20:57.3
|12
|Jesse Redding
|Idaho
|20:58.3
|13
|Sabine Kim
|California
|20:58.6
|14
|Landen LeBlond
|Oregon
|20:58.6
|15
|Bahiya El Arfaoui
|Oregon
|20:59.3
|16
|Kaia Schmidt
|UC Irvine
|21:00.8
|17
|Saga Hagelin
|Weber State
|21:01.2
|18
|Emma Hadley
|UC Irvine
|21:01.5
|19
|Angelina Lione
|Southern Utah
|21:08.9
|20
|Kendall Martin
|Oregon
|21:10.0
|21
|Fiona McGrath
|California
|21:13.3
|22
|Alex Terry
|Idaho
|21:18.1
|23
|Brooke Lawlor
|Victoria (B.C.)
|21:20.1
|24
|Sona Kourilova
|UC Irvine
|21:23.4
|25
|Sienna Bianchi
|Chico State
|21:24.5
|26
|Hailey Day
|Weber State
|21:26.6
|27
|Grace Baxter
|UC Irvine
|21:28.3
|28
|Emily Robertson
|Victoria (B.C.)
|21:29.1
|29
|Skylar Watts
|San Diego State
|21:30.2
|30
|Audrey Hales
|Southern Utah
|21:31.0
Women’s team standings
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oregon
|25
|2
|Victoria (B.C.)
|95
|3
|Chico State
|115
|4
|UC Irvine
|118
|5
|California
|133
|6
|Weber State
|152
|7
|Idaho
|168
|8
|Southern Utah
|201
|9
|San Diego State
|233
|10
|UC Riverside
|267
|11
|Hawaii
|271
|12
|Oregon State
|290
Complete results here