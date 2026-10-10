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2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational results: Oregon sweeps titles behind Simeon Birnbaum, Diana Cherotich

Oregon sweeps all team and individual titles at the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational led by Simeon Birnbaum and Diana Cherotich in Springfield, Oregon.

By Gary Smith - Lead Content Manager
Diana Cherotich of Oregon in action. 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational results.
Diana Cherotich of Oregon in action. (GoDucks Athletics)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Simeon Birnbaum and Diana Cherotich won individual titles Friday (9) as Oregon swept the men’s and women’s team championships at the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational for the second consecutive year.

The fifth-ranked Oregon men scored 28 points to beat Weber State, which finished with 42, at Pine Ridge Golf Club. The seventh-ranked Oregon women, meanwhile, placed five runners in the top nine and won with 25 points, comfortably ahead of Victoria (B.C.), which scored 95.

Read Also: FSU XC Invitational 2026 results: Jacksonville State men, Tampa women win team titles

Birnbaum covered the men’s 8-kilometer course in 23:05.5, finishing 27.2 seconds ahead of Ducks teammate Connor Burns. Burns placed second in 23:32.7, followed by Chico State’s Mario Giannini in 23:46.6. Jacob Peterson led Weber State with a fourth-place finish in 23:54.0. Unattached runner Caleb Jarema rounded out the top five in 23:57.0.

Connor McCormick finished eighth in 24:05.4, Aiden Smith was 10th in 24:15.4, and Jayden Warner placed 13th in 24:18.5 to complete Oregon’s scoring lineup.

Weber State put all five scoring runners among the first 15 finishers but could not overcome Oregon’s early advantage. Chico State finished third with 78 points, followed by California with 124 and St. Mary’s (Calif.) with 138.

In the meantime, Diana Cherotich won the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19:31.4, leading another Oregon 1-2 finish. Juliet Cherubet took second in 19:42.3, 10.9 seconds behind her teammate.

Victoria’s Madelyn Eybergen finished third in 20:00.1. Idaho’s Constanze Paoli was fourth in 20:13.9, and California’s Sophie Tau placed fifth in 20:27.6.

Sofia Thogersen finished sixth in 20:34.7, Ella Thorsett was seventh in 20:46.0, and Ava Parekh placed ninth in 20:49.5 to round out Oregon’s five scoring runners.

Victoria secured second place in the women’s standings behind Eybergen and 10th-place finisher Marisha Thompson, who ran 20:53.2. Chico State finished third with 115 points, three ahead of UC Irvine. California was fifth with 133.

Men’s 8K results

PlaceNameSchool/affiliationTime
1Simeon BirnbaumOregon23:05.5
2Connor BurnsOregon23:32.7
3Mario GianniniChico State23:46.6
4Jacob PetersonWeber State23:54.0
5Caleb JaremaUnattached23:57.0
6Joseph O’ConnellSt. Mary’s (Calif.)23:58.8
7Tyler SpencerWeber State24:04.3
8Connor McCormickOregon24:05.4
9Ahmed IbrahimUnattached24:07.8
10Aiden SmithOregon24:15.4
11Paul ScownWeber State24:15.8
12James HardingUnattached24:18.2
13Jayden WarnerOregon24:18.5
14Raivio ManzerWeber State24:19.3
15Evan HarrisWeber State24:21.0
16Stuart TerrillSt. Mary’s (Calif.)24:21.9
17Eshaan HussainUC Riverside24:23.0
18Sean AlliegroChico State24:25.9
19Matthew GordonChico State24:26.9
20Kiefer WillcoxCalifornia24:29.4
21Jaxon KucharVictoria (B.C.)24:30.8
22Hayden BeaucheminCalifornia24:31.6
23Sergio Cuartas IIIChico State24:31.8
24Tyler BrowneVictoria (B.C.)24:35.7
25Michael MirelesOregon24:35.9
26Quentin NaumanOregon24:36.8
27Michael TorresChico State24:38.9
28Todd YeatesSouthern Utah24:42.4
29Sam FrancoCalifornia24:42.7
30Zac KnappIdaho24:44.8

Men’s team standings

PlaceTeamPoints
1Oregon28
2Weber State42
3Chico State78
4California124
5St. Mary’s (Calif.)138
6Victoria (B.C.)172
7Southern Utah205
8Idaho211
9UC Irvine223
10UC Riverside243

Women’s 6K results

PlaceNameSchool/affiliationTime
1Diana CherotichOregon19:31.4
2Juliet CherubetOregon19:42.3
3Madelyn EybergenVictoria (B.C.)20:00.1
4Constanze PaoliIdaho20:13.9
5Sophie TauCalifornia20:27.6
6Sofia ThogersenOregon20:34.7
7Ella ThorsettOregon20:46.0
8Megan MalloyChico State20:48.7
9Ava ParekhOregon20:49.5
10Marisha ThompsonVictoria (B.C.)20:53.2
11Paulina MartinsChico State20:57.3
12Jesse ReddingIdaho20:58.3
13Sabine KimCalifornia20:58.6
14Landen LeBlondOregon20:58.6
15Bahiya El ArfaouiOregon20:59.3
16Kaia SchmidtUC Irvine21:00.8
17Saga HagelinWeber State21:01.2
18Emma HadleyUC Irvine21:01.5
19Angelina LioneSouthern Utah21:08.9
20Kendall MartinOregon21:10.0
21Fiona McGrathCalifornia21:13.3
22Alex TerryIdaho21:18.1
23Brooke LawlorVictoria (B.C.)21:20.1
24Sona KourilovaUC Irvine21:23.4
25Sienna BianchiChico State21:24.5
26Hailey DayWeber State21:26.6
27Grace BaxterUC Irvine21:28.3
28Emily RobertsonVictoria (B.C.)21:29.1
29Skylar WattsSan Diego State21:30.2
30Audrey HalesSouthern Utah21:31.0

Women’s team standings

PlaceTeamPoints
1Oregon25
2Victoria (B.C.)95
3Chico State115
4UC Irvine118
5California133
6Weber State152
7Idaho168
8Southern Utah201
9San Diego State233
10UC Riverside267
11Hawaii271
12Oregon State290

Complete results here

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