2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational results: Oregon sweeps titles behind Simeon Birnbaum, Diana Cherotich

Oregon sweeps all team and individual titles at the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational led by Simeon Birnbaum and Diana Cherotich in Springfield, Oregon.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Simeon Birnbaum and Diana Cherotich won individual titles Friday (9) as Oregon swept the men’s and women’s team championships at the 2026 Bill Dellinger Invitational for the second consecutive year.

The fifth-ranked Oregon men scored 28 points to beat Weber State, which finished with 42, at Pine Ridge Golf Club. The seventh-ranked Oregon women, meanwhile, placed five runners in the top nine and won with 25 points, comfortably ahead of Victoria (B.C.), which scored 95.

Read Also: FSU XC Invitational 2026 results: Jacksonville State men, Tampa women win team titles

Birnbaum covered the men’s 8-kilometer course in 23:05.5, finishing 27.2 seconds ahead of Ducks teammate Connor Burns. Burns placed second in 23:32.7, followed by Chico State’s Mario Giannini in 23:46.6. Jacob Peterson led Weber State with a fourth-place finish in 23:54.0. Unattached runner Caleb Jarema rounded out the top five in 23:57.0.

Connor McCormick finished eighth in 24:05.4, Aiden Smith was 10th in 24:15.4, and Jayden Warner placed 13th in 24:18.5 to complete Oregon’s scoring lineup.

Weber State put all five scoring runners among the first 15 finishers but could not overcome Oregon’s early advantage. Chico State finished third with 78 points, followed by California with 124 and St. Mary’s (Calif.) with 138.

In the meantime, Diana Cherotich won the women’s 6-kilometer race in 19:31.4, leading another Oregon 1-2 finish. Juliet Cherubet took second in 19:42.3, 10.9 seconds behind her teammate.

Victoria’s Madelyn Eybergen finished third in 20:00.1. Idaho’s Constanze Paoli was fourth in 20:13.9, and California’s Sophie Tau placed fifth in 20:27.6.

Sofia Thogersen finished sixth in 20:34.7, Ella Thorsett was seventh in 20:46.0, and Ava Parekh placed ninth in 20:49.5 to round out Oregon’s five scoring runners.

Victoria secured second place in the women’s standings behind Eybergen and 10th-place finisher Marisha Thompson, who ran 20:53.2. Chico State finished third with 115 points, three ahead of UC Irvine. California was fifth with 133.

Men’s 8K results

Place Name School/affiliation Time 1 Simeon Birnbaum Oregon 23:05.5 2 Connor Burns Oregon 23:32.7 3 Mario Giannini Chico State 23:46.6 4 Jacob Peterson Weber State 23:54.0 5 Caleb Jarema Unattached 23:57.0 6 Joseph O’Connell St. Mary’s (Calif.) 23:58.8 7 Tyler Spencer Weber State 24:04.3 8 Connor McCormick Oregon 24:05.4 9 Ahmed Ibrahim Unattached 24:07.8 10 Aiden Smith Oregon 24:15.4 11 Paul Scown Weber State 24:15.8 12 James Harding Unattached 24:18.2 13 Jayden Warner Oregon 24:18.5 14 Raivio Manzer Weber State 24:19.3 15 Evan Harris Weber State 24:21.0 16 Stuart Terrill St. Mary’s (Calif.) 24:21.9 17 Eshaan Hussain UC Riverside 24:23.0 18 Sean Alliegro Chico State 24:25.9 19 Matthew Gordon Chico State 24:26.9 20 Kiefer Willcox California 24:29.4 21 Jaxon Kuchar Victoria (B.C.) 24:30.8 22 Hayden Beauchemin California 24:31.6 23 Sergio Cuartas III Chico State 24:31.8 24 Tyler Browne Victoria (B.C.) 24:35.7 25 Michael Mireles Oregon 24:35.9 26 Quentin Nauman Oregon 24:36.8 27 Michael Torres Chico State 24:38.9 28 Todd Yeates Southern Utah 24:42.4 29 Sam Franco California 24:42.7 30 Zac Knapp Idaho 24:44.8

Men’s team standings

Place Team Points 1 Oregon 28 2 Weber State 42 3 Chico State 78 4 California 124 5 St. Mary’s (Calif.) 138 6 Victoria (B.C.) 172 7 Southern Utah 205 8 Idaho 211 9 UC Irvine 223 10 UC Riverside 243

Women’s 6K results

Place Name School/affiliation Time 1 Diana Cherotich Oregon 19:31.4 2 Juliet Cherubet Oregon 19:42.3 3 Madelyn Eybergen Victoria (B.C.) 20:00.1 4 Constanze Paoli Idaho 20:13.9 5 Sophie Tau California 20:27.6 6 Sofia Thogersen Oregon 20:34.7 7 Ella Thorsett Oregon 20:46.0 8 Megan Malloy Chico State 20:48.7 9 Ava Parekh Oregon 20:49.5 10 Marisha Thompson Victoria (B.C.) 20:53.2 11 Paulina Martins Chico State 20:57.3 12 Jesse Redding Idaho 20:58.3 13 Sabine Kim California 20:58.6 14 Landen LeBlond Oregon 20:58.6 15 Bahiya El Arfaoui Oregon 20:59.3 16 Kaia Schmidt UC Irvine 21:00.8 17 Saga Hagelin Weber State 21:01.2 18 Emma Hadley UC Irvine 21:01.5 19 Angelina Lione Southern Utah 21:08.9 20 Kendall Martin Oregon 21:10.0 21 Fiona McGrath California 21:13.3 22 Alex Terry Idaho 21:18.1 23 Brooke Lawlor Victoria (B.C.) 21:20.1 24 Sona Kourilova UC Irvine 21:23.4 25 Sienna Bianchi Chico State 21:24.5 26 Hailey Day Weber State 21:26.6 27 Grace Baxter UC Irvine 21:28.3 28 Emily Robertson Victoria (B.C.) 21:29.1 29 Skylar Watts San Diego State 21:30.2 30 Audrey Hales Southern Utah 21:31.0

Women’s team standings

Place Team Points 1 Oregon 25 2 Victoria (B.C.) 95 3 Chico State 115 4 UC Irvine 118 5 California 133 6 Weber State 152 7 Idaho 168 8 Southern Utah 201 9 San Diego State 233 10 UC Riverside 267 11 Hawaii 271 12 Oregon State 290

Complete results here