2026 Cardiff Half Marathon top British finishers: Lloyd Sheppard leads the way

CARDIFF, Great Britain (World-Track) — Lloyd Sheppard was the leading British finisher in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday (4), placing eighth overall in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 43 seconds. Gideon Kiprotich was the overall winner of the race, but several British athletes finished well inside the top 20.
Sheppard led a British contingent that placed seven runners among the first 20 finishers in the World Athletics Elite Label race. The 23-year-old, who has been very busy this season, paced home countryman Logan Rees, who was second among British athletes and ninth overall in 1:03:57, while Dan Nash took third among Britons and 12th overall in 1:05:20.
Read This: The 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon results: Gideon Kiprotich & Joyciline Jepkosgei take wins
Also finishing inside the top 20 were Sean Hogan, who ran 1:05:38 for 14th place, Max Walker, who was 16th in 1:06:02, and Felix McGrath, who ran 1:06:19 for 17th overall.
Gideon Kiprotich of Kenya won the men’s race in 59:34. Ethiopia’s Yismaw Dillu was second in 1:00:18, followed by Bahrain’s Jonah Rutio in 1:01:13.
2026 Cardiff Half Marathon British Finishers
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026
At Cardiff, Great Britain
|British place
|Overall place
|Athlete
|Country
|Time
|1
|8
|Lloyd Sheppard
|Great Britain
|1:03:43
|2
|9
|Logan Rees
|Great Britain
|1:03:57
|3
|12
|Dan Nash
|Great Britain
|1:05:20
|4
|14
|Sean Hogan
|Great Britain
|1:05:38
|5
|16
|Max Walker
|Great Britain
|1:06:02
|6
|17
|Felix McGrath
|Great Britain
|1:06:19
|7
|18
|Dominic Coy
|Great Britain
|1:06:35
|8
|19
|Theo Doran
|Great Britain
|1:07:04
|9
|20
|Alastair Watson
|Great Britain
|1:07:26
|10
|21
|Dylan Nazareth
|Great Britain
|1:07:44
|11
|23
|Callum Campion
|Great Britain
|1:07:46
|12
|25
|Christian Hewitt
|Great Britain
|1:07:52
|13
|26
|Ben Rawlins
|Great Britain
|1:07:52
|14
|27
|Marcus Chesterton
|Great Britain
|1:07:55
|15
|29
|Joseph Comerford
|Great Britain
|1:08:00
|16
|31
|Daniel Griffiths
|Great Britain
|1:08:15
|17
|32
|Robert Brailsford
|Great Britain
|1:08:28
|18
|33
|Sam Evans
|Great Britain
|1:08:35
|19
|34
|Andrew Davies
|Great Britain
|1:08:48
|20
|35
|Gwynant Jones
|Great Britain
|1:08:51
|21
|37
|Joel Redman
|Great Britain
|1:09:01
|22
|38
|Matthew Verran
|Great Britain
|1:09:18
|23
|40
|Joe Ballard
|Great Britain
|1:10:08
|24
|41
|Oliver Thorogood
|Great Britain
|1:10:13
|25
|42
|Ben Hughes
|Great Britain
|1:10:20
|26
|43
|Phil Hambleton
|Great Britain
|1:10:20
|27
|44
|Mike Roderick
|Great Britain
|1:10:24
|28
|46
|Andrew Warburton
|Great Britain
|1:10:52
|29
|47
|Matthew Rees
|Great Britain
|1:10:57
|30
|48
|Dominic Davies
|Great Britain
|1:10:57
|31
|49
|Jack Blackburn
|Great Britain
|1:11:01
|32
|50
|Matt Grantham
|Great Britain
|1:11:35
|33
|52
|Geraint Williams
|Great Britain
|1:11:40