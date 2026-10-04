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2026 Cardiff Half Marathon top British finishers: Lloyd Sheppard leads the way

Lloyd Sheppard led British runners at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, finishing eighth overall as Kenya’s Gideon Kiprotich won in 59:34.

By Gary Smith - Lead Content Manager
British men Cardiff Half Marathon 2026 Results
British men Cardiff Half Marathon 2026 Results

CARDIFF, Great Britain (World-Track) — Lloyd Sheppard was the leading British finisher in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday (4), placing eighth overall in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 43 seconds. Gideon Kiprotich was the overall winner of the race, but several British athletes finished well inside the top 20.

Sheppard led a British contingent that placed seven runners among the first 20 finishers in the World Athletics Elite Label race. The 23-year-old, who has been very busy this season, paced home countryman Logan Rees, who was second among British athletes and ninth overall in 1:03:57, while Dan Nash took third among Britons and 12th overall in 1:05:20.

Read This: The 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon results: Gideon Kiprotich &amp; Joyciline Jepkosgei take wins

Also finishing inside the top 20 were Sean Hogan, who ran 1:05:38 for 14th place, Max Walker, who was 16th in 1:06:02, and Felix McGrath, who ran 1:06:19 for 17th overall.

Gideon Kiprotich of Kenya won the men’s race in 59:34. Ethiopia’s Yismaw Dillu was second in 1:00:18, followed by Bahrain’s Jonah Rutio in 1:01:13.

2026 Cardiff Half Marathon British Finishers
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026
At Cardiff, Great Britain

British placeOverall placeAthleteCountryTime
18Lloyd SheppardGreat Britain1:03:43
29Logan ReesGreat Britain1:03:57
312Dan NashGreat Britain1:05:20
414Sean HoganGreat Britain1:05:38
516Max WalkerGreat Britain1:06:02
617Felix McGrathGreat Britain1:06:19
718Dominic CoyGreat Britain1:06:35
819Theo DoranGreat Britain1:07:04
920Alastair WatsonGreat Britain1:07:26
1021Dylan NazarethGreat Britain1:07:44
1123Callum CampionGreat Britain1:07:46
1225Christian HewittGreat Britain1:07:52
1326Ben RawlinsGreat Britain1:07:52
1427Marcus ChestertonGreat Britain1:07:55
1529Joseph ComerfordGreat Britain1:08:00
1631Daniel GriffithsGreat Britain1:08:15
1732Robert BrailsfordGreat Britain1:08:28
1833Sam EvansGreat Britain1:08:35
1934Andrew DaviesGreat Britain1:08:48
2035Gwynant JonesGreat Britain1:08:51
2137Joel RedmanGreat Britain1:09:01
2238Matthew VerranGreat Britain1:09:18
2340Joe BallardGreat Britain1:10:08
2441Oliver ThorogoodGreat Britain1:10:13
2542Ben HughesGreat Britain1:10:20
2643Phil HambletonGreat Britain1:10:20
2744Mike RoderickGreat Britain1:10:24
2846Andrew WarburtonGreat Britain1:10:52
2947Matthew ReesGreat Britain1:10:57
3048Dominic DaviesGreat Britain1:10:57
3149Jack BlackburnGreat Britain1:11:01
3250Matt GranthamGreat Britain1:11:35
3352Geraint WilliamsGreat Britain1:11:40

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