2026 Cardiff Half Marathon top British finishers: Lloyd Sheppard leads the way

Lloyd Sheppard led British runners at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, finishing eighth overall as Kenya’s Gideon Kiprotich won in 59:34.

CARDIFF, Great Britain (World-Track) — Lloyd Sheppard was the leading British finisher in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday (4), placing eighth overall in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 43 seconds. Gideon Kiprotich was the overall winner of the race, but several British athletes finished well inside the top 20.

Sheppard led a British contingent that placed seven runners among the first 20 finishers in the World Athletics Elite Label race. The 23-year-old, who has been very busy this season, paced home countryman Logan Rees, who was second among British athletes and ninth overall in 1:03:57, while Dan Nash took third among Britons and 12th overall in 1:05:20.

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Also finishing inside the top 20 were Sean Hogan, who ran 1:05:38 for 14th place, Max Walker, who was 16th in 1:06:02, and Felix McGrath, who ran 1:06:19 for 17th overall.

Gideon Kiprotich of Kenya won the men’s race in 59:34. Ethiopia’s Yismaw Dillu was second in 1:00:18, followed by Bahrain’s Jonah Rutio in 1:01:13.

2026 Cardiff Half Marathon British Finishers

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

At Cardiff, Great Britain