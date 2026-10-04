The 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon results: Gideon Kiprotich & Joyciline Jepkosgei take wins

Gideon Kiprotich and Joyciline Jepkosgei win the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label race and SuperHalfs round four. Check out the top finishers and results.

CARDIFF, Great Britain — Gideon Kiprotich of Kenya and fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei won the men’s and women’s elite races on Sunday (4) at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race and the fourth stop of the SuperHalfs Series.

Kiprotich broke clear to win the men’s race in 59 minutes, 34 seconds, finishing 44 seconds ahead of 2025 winner Ethiopia’s Yismaw Dillu, who posted 1:00:18 to finish second on the day. Kenya’s Jonah Rutio completed an all-East African podium with his 1:01:13 finish.

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Kiprotich entered with the fastest listed personal best among the men’s elite field and delivered on that status in the 23rd running of the event. His victory followed a strong performance at the Rome-Ostia Half Marathon last year.

Simon Maywa of Kenya was fourth in 1:01:37, and Ethiopia’s Gemechu Tolosa finished fifth in 1:01:51.

Joyciline Jepkosgei Wins Women’s Race

Joyciline Jepkosgei, the former women’s half-marathon world record-holder, won the women’s race and set a new course record in 1:05:40. Ethiopia’s Wede Kefale finished 14 seconds behind in 1:05:54, and Ethiopian debutant Tigist Tesema took third in 1:07:23.

“It was a tough course but I kept fighting so I’m happy to get the victory here,” said Jepkosgei, who bettered the previous women’s course record set in 2017 by Edith Chelimo.

Kenya’s Winnie Kimutai was fourth in 1:07:50. Ethiopia’s Emebet Kebede placed fifth in 1:09:46.

Cardiff Half Marathon

CARDIFF, Great Britain, Oct. 4 — Results from Sunday of the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon:

Men Results

Gideon Kiprotich, Kenya, 59:34. Yismaw Dillu, Ethiopia, 1:00:18. Jonah Rutio, Kenya, 1:01:13. Simon Maywa, Kenya, 1:01:37. Gemechu Tolosa, Ethiopia, 1:01:51. Takato Suzuki, Japan, 1:02:09. Arturs Medveds, Latvia, 1:02:21. Lloyd Sheppard-Brown, Great Britain, 1:03:43. Logan Rees, Great Britain, 1:03:57. Sean Tobin, Ireland, 1:04:36. Collins Cheboi, Kenya, 1:04:50. Dan Nash, Great Britain, 1:05:20. Denis Kiplangat, Kenya, 1:05:26. Sean Hogan, Great Britain, 1:05:38. Julius Bwambok, Uganda, 1:05:46. Max Walker, Great Britain, 1:06:02. Felix McGrath, Great Britain, 1:06:19. Dominic Coy, Great Britain, 1:06:35. Theo Doran, Great Britain, 1:07:04. Alastair Watson, Great Britain, 1:07:26. Bjorn Langstein, Germany, 1:07:44. Dylan Nazareth, Great Britain, 1:07:44. Callum Campion, Great Britain, 1:07:46. Mats Hauge, Norway, 1:07:50. Christian Hewitt, Great Britain, 1:07:52.

Women Results

Joyciline Jepkosgei, Kenya, 1:05:40. Wede Kefale, Ethiopia, 1:05:54. Tigist Tesema, Ethiopia, 1:07:23. Winnie Kimutai, Kenya, 1:07:50. Emebet Kebede, Ethiopia, 1:09:46. Natasha Wilson, Great Britain, 1:10:34. Giovanna Epis, Italy, 1:11:53. Kayley Price, Great Britain, 1:14:03. Tracy Barlow, Great Britain, 1:16:05. Emily Bradley, Great Britain, 1:16:35. Rachel Gilworth, Great Britain, 1:17:06. Elizabeth Apsley, Great Britain, 1:17:30. Naomi Sutton, Great Britain, 1:17:50. Louise Flynn, Great Britain, 1:18:23. Liz Dimond, Great Britain, 1:19:11. Emily Davies, Great Britain, 1:19:38. Emma Powell, Great Britain, 1:19:55. Jessica Davies, Great Britain, 1:20:45. Lauren Stockley, Great Britain, 1:20:55. Alison McEwing, Great Britain, 1:17:20. Josie Savill, Great Britain, 1:21:41. Caitlin Peers, Great Britain, 1:21:33. Anna Domville, Great Britain, 1:21:19. Izzy Gelder, Great Britain, 1:21:29. Claire Hammett, Great Britain, 1:21:57.

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