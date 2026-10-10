2026 EDP Lisbon Marathon Results: Martin Musau, Meskerem Mamo win

Martin Musau and Meskerem Mamo win the 2026 EDP Lisbon Marathon. Check men's and women's results from the World Athletics Label Road Race in Portugal.

LISBON, Portugal — Uganda’s Martin Musau set a personal best to win the EDP Lisbon Marathon on Saturday, while Meskerem Mamo, in her first race at the distance, led an Ethiopian sweep of the top five spots in the women’s race.

Musau, 28, finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, and 7 seconds to beat Kenya’s Gilbert Kiprotich by 26 seconds at the World Athletics Elite Road Race, part of the World Athletics Label Road Races series.

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Kiprotich placed second in a personal-best 2:08:33, two seconds ahead of fellow Kenyan Stephen Chebon Kipkech, who also set a personal best with 2:08:35.

Musau improved his previous best by 35 seconds. His earlier mark of 2:08:42 came at the Hamburg Marathon in April 2024.

Ethiopia’s Desalegn Yilie finished fourth in 2:09:08, followed by Kenya’s Elkanah Langat in 2:09:20. Hermano Ferreira was the highest-placed Portuguese runner among the listed finishers, taking 16th in 2:32:28.

Mamo won the women’s race in 2:28:04, seven seconds ahead of Tejitu Siyum. Bashanke Bilo completed the Ethiopian podium sweep in 2:28:15.

Sintayehu Tilahun finished fourth in 2:28:19, putting the first four women within 15 seconds of one another. Abebech Afework secured fifth in 2:29:00 to complete Ethiopia’s sweep of the top five.

Kenya’s Ruth Chebitok was sixth in 2:29:18, followed by compatriot Ruth Chepkoech in 2:32:41.

2026 EDP Lisbon Marathon Results

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 — Lisbon, Portugal

Men

Martin Musau, Uganda, 2:08:07 Gilbert Kiprotich, Kenya, 2:08:33 Stephen Chebon Kipkech, Kenya, 2:08:35 Desalegn Yilie, Ethiopia, 2:09:08 Elkanah Langat, Kenya, 2:09:20 Victor Sawe, Kenya, 2:10:34 Abdi Ali Gelelchu, Bahrain, 2:11:11 Demisu Gemeda, Ethiopia, 2:11:29 Zablon Chumba, Kenya, 2:12:23 Dechasa Nugusa, Ethiopia, 2:12:53 John Langat, Kenya, 2:14:51 Derebe Regassa, Ethiopia, 2:20:21 Takumi Ohisi, Japan, 2:20:49 Geofrey Chirchir, Kenya, 2:22:47 Bethwel Boit, Kenya, 2:23:11 Hermano Ferreira, Portugal, 2:32:28 Jorge González Rivera, Spain, 2:32:51

Wbet Gebrheat Muruts, Ethiopia, DNF

Ezekiel Sirma, Kenya, DNF

Beshada Beru, Ethiopia, DNF

Moses Kimulwo, Kenya, DNF

Teka Asefa, Ethiopia, DNF

Jonathan Maiyo, Kenya, DNF

Gizaw Abay, Ethiopia, DNF

Tolcha Tefera, Ethiopia, DNF

Joshua Kipyeko Mengich, Kenya, DNF

Shengo Kebede, Ethiopia, DNF

Dominic Chemut Kiptarus, Kenya, DNF

Women

Meskerem Mamo, Ethiopia, 2:28:04 Tejitu Siyum, Ethiopia, 2:28:11 Bashanke Bilo, Ethiopia, 2:28:15 Sintayehu Tilahun, Ethiopia, 2:28:19 Abebech Afework, Ethiopia, 2:29:00 Ruth Chebitok, Kenya, 2:29:18 Ruth Chepkoech, Kenya, 2:32:41 Waganesh Asegie, Ethiopia, 2:33:00 Genet Sahle, Ethiopia, 2:34:04

Meseret Hailu, Ethiopia, DNF

Leonida Mosop, Kenya, DNF

Click for complete results