2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon Results: Zeineba Yimer and Jirata Dinki Win

FRANKFURT, Germany (World-Track) — Ethiopia’s Zeineba Yimer and Jirata Dinki won the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon, clocking 2:19:45 and 2:05:26 respectively at the World Athletics Elite Label road race on Sunday (25) in Frankfurt, Germany. The following are the top results from the race.

Yimer went into the contest as one of the contenders, and she eventually took the women’s title in 2:19:45 to lead an Ethiopian podium charge. Germany’s Blanka Dörfel impressed on her marathon debut, finishing runner-up in 2:20:46 to move to eighth on the European all-time list despite wet and windy conditions for large parts of the race. Ethiopia’s 20-year-old Beriha Gebreslasie took third in 2:22:46.

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In the men’s race, Jirata Dinki of Ethiopia won in 2:05:26. Germany’s European champion Amanal Petros was second in 2:05:46. Benard Biwott of Kenya, the winner from 2024, who was hoping to regain his crown this year, finished third in 2:06:23.

Top Results – 2026 Mainova Frankfurt Marathon

Women’s Marathon – Final

Zeineba Yimer, Ethiopia, 2:19:45 Blanka Dörfel, Germany, 2:20:46 Beriha Gebreslasie, Ethiopia, 2:22:46 Aselef Amare, Ethiopia, 2:25:31 Siranesh Yirga, Ethiopia, 2:26:05 Mehret Gemeda, Ethiopia, 2:26:49 Marion Kibor, Kenya, 2:26:52 Janet Ruguru, Kenya, 2:27:36 Birke Debele, Ethiopia, 2:31:00 Annabel Gummow, Great Britain, 2:31:10 Tessa McCormick, Great Britain, 2:33:31 Betsy Saina, United States, 2:33:41 Kate Estlea-Morris, Great Britain, 2:34:12 Alice Braham, Great Britain, 2:35:48 Nella Oenema, Netherlands, 2:37:15 Stella Wernicke, Germany, 2:41:00 Jekaterina Sokunova, Latvia, 2:42:45 Martina Strähl, Switzerland, 2:43:21 Lauren Dermody, Ireland, 2:43:35 Tanja Eilinger, Switzerland, 2:46:05 Brita Storaas, Norway, 2:46:48 Marie Kreft, Germany, 2:46:51 Emily Smith, Great Britain, 2:46:59 Charlotte Ryan, Great Britain, 2:47:05 Stine Isaksen, Norway, 2:47:34 Signe Hylleberg, Denmark, 2:47:57 Trix Hakstege, Netherlands, 2:48:09 Inga Thelen, Germany, 2:48:13 Alice Claudel, France, 2:48:47 Sarah Rehm, Germany, 2:48:48 Ceri Merwood, Great Britain, 2:48:51

Men’s Marathon – Final

Jirata Dinki, Ethiopia, 2:05:26 Amanal Petros, Germany, 2:05:46 Benard Biwott, Kenya, 2:06:23 Haimro Alame, Israel, 2:06:58 Richard Ringer, Germany, 2:07:07 Abe Gashahun, Ethiopia, 2:07:19 Samuel Fitwi Sibhatu, Germany, 2:08:57 Habtom Amaniel Soquar, ART, 2:09:08 Adisu Negash, Ethiopia, 2:10:33 Martin Zajíc, Czech Republic, 2:13:17 Omar Tareq, Germany, 2:15:05 Gustav Krøll, Denmark, 2:15:05 Mark Kosgei Kiptoo, Kenya, 2:15:24 Aleksander Tekleweld, Eritrea, 2:15:47 Andreas Vojta, Austria, 2:16:44 Nick Kelm, Canada, 2:17:52 Daniel Hamilton, Great Britain, 2:17:58 Sam Eglen, Great Britain, 2:18:17 Pål Golberg, Norway, 2:18:55 Yannick Van Lunter, Belgium, 2:19:33 Enzo Marie, France, 2:19:42 Leonardo Ortolano, Germany, 2:19:44 Aggrey Etiang, Kenya, 2:19:47 Yonas Kinde, Luxembourg, 2:20:02 Hugo Ranvé, France, 2:20:10 Thomas Messner, Austria, 2:20:19 Peter Tuohy, Ireland, 2:20:27 Anthony Apori Ekai, Kenya, 2:20:46 James Turner, Great Britain, 2:21:07 Joshua Burgess, Great Britain, 2:21:08 Christopher Rainsford, Great Britain, 2:21:09

Complete results here