2026 Mountain West XC Championships: How to Watch, Schedule, Preview

How to watch 2026 Mountain West Cross Country Championships live Oct. 30 from Reno: preview, schedule, start times, teams, live results on MW+ stream

RENO, Nev. — The postseason begins Friday at Washoe County Golf Course as Nevada hosts the 2026 Mountain West Cross Country Championships, with the league’s top distance programs returning to Reno for the first time in more than a decade.

Nevada last hosted the championship in 2015 at Montrêux Golf & Country Club. This year’s meet marks the second time the Wolf Pack has hosted the event and will feature 10 men’s and women’s programs competing for automatic momentum heading into NCAA Regionals. Watch live on MW+ and follow live results all morning from Reno.

Read More: How to Watch and follow 2026 Big Ten Cross Country Championships Live?

How to Watch 2026 Mountain West Cross Country Championships Live

The entire 2026 Mountain West Cross Country Championships will stream live on Mountain West Network via MW+.

Event: 2026 Mountain West Cross Country Championships

Host: University of Nevada, Reno

Course: Washoe County Golf Course | Reno, Nevada

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Watch Live: MW+ – Mountain West Network

Live Stream: https://watch.themw.com/sports/cross-country/event/Mountain_west_xc_championship_103026

Live Results: https://rt.trackscoreboard.com/meets/103026/events

There is no TV broadcast. The MW+ stream is available on desktop, mobile, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV with a subscription.

2026 Mountain West Championships Schedule

All times Pacific Time (PT) from Reno:

10:00 a.m. PT – Women’s 6K Championship

10:45 a.m. PT – Men’s 8K Championship

11:30 a.m. PT – Awards Ceremony

Live results will update in real-time for both races.

Preview: New Mexico Enters as Heavy Favorite

New Mexico enters postseason as the team to beat on both sides. The Lobo men are ranked No. 1 nationally heading into Friday and are projected as the runaway favorite in the pre-championship coaches poll. They have won three consecutive Mountain West men’s titles. On the women’s side, New Mexico is ranked No. 6 in the nation and has won 17 of the last 18 Mountain West women’s titles.

“Should they sweep both titles for the third year in a row, it will be the first time since the Lobo men and women both won six straight conference titles from 2009-2014,” according to the program’s preview.

Challengers are led by Mountain Region ranked teams. On the men’s side, Air Force enters ranked No. 5 in the Mountain Region and Wyoming is ranked No. 9. Nevada enters ranked fourth in the pre-championship poll as the host team looking to defend home turf.

On the women’s side, Wyoming is ranked No. 6 in the Mountain Region and Air Force is ranked No. 14. Nevada women enter seventh in the pre-championship poll.

Participating Teams

The 2026 field includes 10 programs:

Air Force, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Nevada, New Mexico, San José State, UC Davis, UNLV, UTEP, Wyoming

The Course: Washoe County Golf Course

Washoe County Golf Course in Reno will provide a fast, spectator-friendly 6K/8K layout at altitude. The championship returns to a golf course setting, similar to the 2015 edition, with wide fairways and rolling terrain expected to produce tactical team racing. October conditions in Reno typically bring cool morning temperatures ideal for distance running.

Championship History

New Mexico has dominated the Mountain West cross country championships in recent years.