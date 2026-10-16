2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (World-Track) — Second-ranked BYU edged No. 1 NC State by four points to win the women’s team title, and No. 8 Syracuse held off Villanova for the men’s championship Friday (16) at the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational.
NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the women’s individual 6-kilometer race in a course-record 18 minutes, 57.6 seconds at LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course. Tulane’s Silas Kiptanui took the men’s 8K title in 23:17.
The women’s showdown between the nation’s top two teams delivered a close finish, with BYU, even without Jane Hedengren, scoring 84 points to NC State’s 88. No. 7 Notre Dame finished third with 213, followed by No. 23 Clemson with 229 and No. 19 North Carolina with 249.
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Taylor Rohatinsky led BYU in ninth place in 19:33. Taylor Lovell finished 14th, Lexi Goff was 18th, Karrie Baloga placed 20th, and Jenna Hutchins took 23rd to complete the Cougars’ scoring. Their five scoring runners finished within 24.2 seconds of one another.
BYU also placed Zariel Macchia 24th and Nelah Roberts 27th, giving the Cougars seven finishers in the top 30. The team won without lead runner Jane Hedengren, while NC State competed without Grace Hartman.
Gapes finished well clear of Auburn freshman Faith Chelangat, who placed second in 19:15. Kentucky’s Ann Lemirisho was third in 19:16, Clemson’s Silvia Jelelgo finished fourth in 19:18 and Arizona’s Mercy Chepkemoi took fifth in 19:19.
NC State placed three runners in the top 13, with Bethany Michalak eighth and Angelina Napoleon 13th behind Gapes. Emily Wisniewski finished 32nd and Brooke Rauber was 34th, completing the Wolfpack’s scoring.
Syracuse holds off Villanova
No. 8 Syracuse won the men’s team title with 115 points, finishing 12 points ahead of No. 14 Villanova. No. 15 Notre Dame placed third with 148, Wichita State was fourth with 212, and North Carolina finished fifth with 243.
Connor Ackley led the Orange in 15th place. Benne Anderson finished 16th, Ben Gabelman was 18th and Louis Small placed 22nd, while Connell Alford completed the scoring in 44th. Syracuse’s five scorers finished within 26.6 seconds.
Villanova was led by Bailey Habler, who finished sixth in 23:23.4. Charlie Moore, Thomas McMahon and Jack Fenlon placed 25th, 26th and 28th, respectively, with Jack Coomber finishing 42nd.
Kiptanui won the individual race ahead of Wichita State teammates Elkana Kipruto and Nicholas Kipchirchir, who finished in 23:18.8 and 23:19.8. Notre Dame’s Daelen Ackley placed fourth in 23:20.5, and Kentucky’s Edward Bird completed the top five in 23:21.0.
The meet provided a preview of the course scheduled to host the NCAA Division I cross country championships Nov. 21, live on ESPN and WatchESPN. The Blue Division fields included 43 scoring women’s teams and 44 scoring men’s teams.
Women’s Blue 6K — top 10
|Name
|School
|Time
|Hannah Gapes
|NC State
|18:57.6
|Faith Chelangat
|Auburn
|19:15.5
|Ann Lemirisho
|Kentucky
|19:16.8
|Silvia Jelelgo
|Clemson
|19:18.5
|Mercy Chepkemoi
|Arizona
|19:19.1
|Katy Zang
|Indiana
|19:20.7
|Doricah Minsari Isoe
|Kentucky
|19:28.6
|Bethany Michalak
|NC State
|19:29.9
|Taylor Rohatinsky
|BYU
|19:33.1
|Victoria Garces
|Duke
|19:34.9
Men’s Blue 8K — top 30
|Name
|School
|Time
|Silas Kiptanui
|Tulane
|23:17.4
|Elkana Kipruto
|Wichita State
|23:18.8
|Nicholas Kipchirchir
|Wichita State
|23:19.8
|Daelen Ackley
|Notre Dame
|23:20.5
|Edward Bird
|Kentucky
|23:21.0
|Bailey Habler
|Villanova
|23:23.4
|Bernard Cheruiyot
|Tulane
|23:24.9
|Pedro Marin
|CBU
|23:25.0
|Joad Martinho
|Toledo
|23:25.6
|Pierre Attiogbe
|Cornell
|23:25.9
|Evans Tanui
|Arizona
|23:26.0
|Finlay Ross-Davie
|Duke
|23:26.1
|Eloshas Kipkirui
|Toledo
|23:26.6
|Cameron Todd
|Notre Dame
|23:28.0
|Connor Ackley
|Syracuse
|23:30.5
|Benne Anderson
|Syracuse
|23:32.3
|Stephen Maroro
|Kansas
|23:34.2
|Ben Gabelman
|Syracuse
|23:34.3
|Caden Leonard
|North Carolina
|23:34.9
|Vincent Gwachi
|Arizona
|23:37.4
|Patrick Kiprop
|Toledo
|23:39.2
|Louis Small
|Syracuse
|23:39.9
|Aryan Abbaraju
|Cornell
|23:41.0
|Yemane Mulugeta
|CBU
|23:41.4
|Charlie Moore
|Villanova
|23:42.6
|Thomas McMahon
|Villanova
|23:42.9
|Sam Ells
|Montana State
|23:43.6
|Jack Fenlon
|Villanova
|23:46.3
|Nick Steinfeldt
|Pittsburgh
|23:46.8
|Izaiah Steury
|IU Indianapolis
|23:47.2
Women’s 6K team scores
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|BYU
|84
|2
|NC State
|88
|3
|Notre Dame
|213
|4
|Clemson
|229
|5
|North Carolina
|249
|6
|Duke
|260
|7
|Indiana
|324
|8
|Boston College
|341
|9
|Villanova
|376
|10
|Kentucky
|380
|11
|Vanderbilt
|415
|12
|Syracuse
|435
|13
|Michigan
|440
|14
|Auburn
|443
|15
|Wyoming
|447
|16
|Connecticut
|463
|17
|North Dakota
|470
|18
|SMU
|474
|19
|Utah Valley
|550
|20
|Florida State
|551
|21
|Utah State
|562
|22
|Lipscomb
|584
|23
|Colorado State
|598
|24
|Penn
|610
|25
|Liberty
|620
|26
|Illinois
|679
|27
|Arizona
|692
|28
|Montana State
|748
|29
|Pittsburgh
|749
|30
|Kansas
|784
|31
|Western Michigan
|803
|32
|Ole Miss
|819
|33
|CBU
|853
|34
|Portland
|859
|35
|Saint Louis
|899
|36
|Iona
|902
|37
|Indiana State
|992
|38
|Loyola Chicago
|1,021
|39
|Quinnipiac
|1,049
|40
|Ohio
|1,078
|41
|Miami (Ohio)
|1,109
|42
|South Dakota State
|1,155
|43
|Dayton
|1,259
Men’s 8K team scores
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Syracuse
|115
|2
|Villanova
|127
|3
|Notre Dame
|148
|4
|Wichita State
|212
|5
|North Carolina
|243
|6
|Arizona
|244
|7
|Cornell
|246
|8
|Toledo
|277
|9
|Duke
|294
|10
|CBU
|298
|11
|Tulane
|309
|12
|Montana State
|326
|13
|Utah State
|342
|14
|Kansas
|472
|15
|Stephen F. Austin
|497
|16
|Loyola Chicago
|499
|17
|NC State
|500
|18
|Purdue
|509
|19
|Iona
|563
|20
|Penn State
|572
|21
|Florida State
|603
|22
|Pittsburgh
|606
|23
|Kentucky
|630
|24
|Wyoming
|632
|25
|Utah Valley
|640
|26
|South Dakota State
|643
|27
|Indiana
|699
|28
|Illinois
|704
|29
|Colorado State
|726
|30
|Miami (Ohio)
|733
|31
|North Dakota
|738
|32
|Michigan
|762
|33
|Southern Utah
|802
|34
|Penn
|836
|35
|Eastern Michigan
|977
|36
|UMass Lowell
|979
|37
|Clemson
|997
|38
|Southern Indiana
|1,029
|39
|Liberty
|1,038
|40
|IU Indianapolis
|1,052
|41
|Utah Tech
|1,243
|42
|DePaul
|1,261
|43
|Vanderbilt
|1,261
|44
|Ohio
|1,349