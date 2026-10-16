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2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

BYU edges NC State as Syracuse wins the men's title at the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational results from Terre Haute. See results and the race recap.

By Gary Smith - Lead Content Manager
The 2026 Pre-National Invitational Results
2026 Pre-National Invitational Results and Report (captured image)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (World-Track) — Second-ranked BYU edged No. 1 NC State by four points to win the women’s team title, and No. 8 Syracuse held off Villanova for the men’s championship Friday (16) at the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational.

NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the women’s individual 6-kilometer race in a course-record 18 minutes, 57.6 seconds at LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course. Tulane’s Silas Kiptanui took the men’s 8K title in 23:17.

The women’s showdown between the nation’s top two teams delivered a close finish, with BYU, even without Jane Hedengren, scoring 84 points to NC State’s 88. No. 7 Notre Dame finished third with 213, followed by No. 23 Clemson with 229 and No. 19 North Carolina with 249.

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Taylor Rohatinsky led BYU in ninth place in 19:33. Taylor Lovell finished 14th, Lexi Goff was 18th, Karrie Baloga placed 20th, and Jenna Hutchins took 23rd to complete the Cougars’ scoring. Their five scoring runners finished within 24.2 seconds of one another.

BYU also placed Zariel Macchia 24th and Nelah Roberts 27th, giving the Cougars seven finishers in the top 30. The team won without lead runner Jane Hedengren, while NC State competed without Grace Hartman.

Gapes finished well clear of Auburn freshman Faith Chelangat, who placed second in 19:15. Kentucky’s Ann Lemirisho was third in 19:16, Clemson’s Silvia Jelelgo finished fourth in 19:18 and Arizona’s Mercy Chepkemoi took fifth in 19:19.

NC State placed three runners in the top 13, with Bethany Michalak eighth and Angelina Napoleon 13th behind Gapes. Emily Wisniewski finished 32nd and Brooke Rauber was 34th, completing the Wolfpack’s scoring.

Syracuse holds off Villanova

No. 8 Syracuse won the men’s team title with 115 points, finishing 12 points ahead of No. 14 Villanova. No. 15 Notre Dame placed third with 148, Wichita State was fourth with 212, and North Carolina finished fifth with 243.

Connor Ackley led the Orange in 15th place. Benne Anderson finished 16th, Ben Gabelman was 18th and Louis Small placed 22nd, while Connell Alford completed the scoring in 44th. Syracuse’s five scorers finished within 26.6 seconds.

Villanova was led by Bailey Habler, who finished sixth in 23:23.4. Charlie Moore, Thomas McMahon and Jack Fenlon placed 25th, 26th and 28th, respectively, with Jack Coomber finishing 42nd.

Kiptanui won the individual race ahead of Wichita State teammates Elkana Kipruto and Nicholas Kipchirchir, who finished in 23:18.8 and 23:19.8. Notre Dame’s Daelen Ackley placed fourth in 23:20.5, and Kentucky’s Edward Bird completed the top five in 23:21.0.

The meet provided a preview of the course scheduled to host the NCAA Division I cross country championships Nov. 21, live on ESPN and WatchESPN. The Blue Division fields included 43 scoring women’s teams and 44 scoring men’s teams.

Women’s Blue 6K — top 10

NameSchoolTime
Hannah GapesNC State18:57.6
Faith ChelangatAuburn19:15.5
Ann LemirishoKentucky19:16.8
Silvia JelelgoClemson19:18.5
Mercy ChepkemoiArizona19:19.1
Katy ZangIndiana19:20.7
Doricah Minsari IsoeKentucky19:28.6
Bethany MichalakNC State19:29.9
Taylor RohatinskyBYU19:33.1
Victoria GarcesDuke19:34.9

Men’s Blue 8K — top 30

NameSchoolTime
Silas KiptanuiTulane23:17.4
Elkana KiprutoWichita State23:18.8
Nicholas KipchirchirWichita State23:19.8
Daelen AckleyNotre Dame23:20.5
Edward BirdKentucky23:21.0
Bailey HablerVillanova23:23.4
Bernard CheruiyotTulane23:24.9
Pedro MarinCBU23:25.0
Joad MartinhoToledo23:25.6
Pierre AttiogbeCornell23:25.9
Evans TanuiArizona23:26.0
Finlay Ross-DavieDuke23:26.1
Eloshas KipkiruiToledo23:26.6
Cameron ToddNotre Dame23:28.0
Connor AckleySyracuse23:30.5
Benne AndersonSyracuse23:32.3
Stephen MaroroKansas23:34.2
Ben GabelmanSyracuse23:34.3
Caden LeonardNorth Carolina23:34.9
Vincent GwachiArizona23:37.4
Patrick KipropToledo23:39.2
Louis SmallSyracuse23:39.9
Aryan AbbarajuCornell23:41.0
Yemane MulugetaCBU23:41.4
Charlie MooreVillanova23:42.6
Thomas McMahonVillanova23:42.9
Sam EllsMontana State23:43.6
Jack FenlonVillanova23:46.3
Nick SteinfeldtPittsburgh23:46.8
Izaiah SteuryIU Indianapolis23:47.2

Women’s 6K team scores

PlaceTeamPoints
1BYU84
2NC State88
3Notre Dame213
4Clemson229
5North Carolina249
6Duke260
7Indiana324
8Boston College341
9Villanova376
10Kentucky380
11Vanderbilt415
12Syracuse435
13Michigan440
14Auburn443
15Wyoming447
16Connecticut463
17North Dakota470
18SMU474
19Utah Valley550
20Florida State551
21Utah State562
22Lipscomb584
23Colorado State598
24Penn610
25Liberty620
26Illinois679
27Arizona692
28Montana State748
29Pittsburgh749
30Kansas784
31Western Michigan803
32Ole Miss819
33CBU853
34Portland859
35Saint Louis899
36Iona902
37Indiana State992
38Loyola Chicago1,021
39Quinnipiac1,049
40Ohio1,078
41Miami (Ohio)1,109
42South Dakota State1,155
43Dayton1,259

Men’s 8K team scores

PlaceTeamPoints
1Syracuse115
2Villanova127
3Notre Dame148
4Wichita State212
5North Carolina243
6Arizona244
7Cornell246
8Toledo277
9Duke294
10CBU298
11Tulane309
12Montana State326
13Utah State342
14Kansas472
15Stephen F. Austin497
16Loyola Chicago499
17NC State500
18Purdue509
19Iona563
20Penn State572
21Florida State603
22Pittsburgh606
23Kentucky630
24Wyoming632
25Utah Valley640
26South Dakota State643
27Indiana699
28Illinois704
29Colorado State726
30Miami (Ohio)733
31North Dakota738
32Michigan762
33Southern Utah802
34Penn836
35Eastern Michigan977
36UMass Lowell979
37Clemson997
38Southern Indiana1,029
39Liberty1,038
40IU Indianapolis1,052
41Utah Tech1,243
42DePaul1,261
43Vanderbilt1,261
44Ohio1,349

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