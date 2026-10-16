2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

BYU edges NC State as Syracuse wins the men's title at the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational results from Terre Haute. See results and the race recap.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (World-Track) — Second-ranked BYU edged No. 1 NC State by four points to win the women’s team title, and No. 8 Syracuse held off Villanova for the men’s championship Friday (16) at the 2026 Under Armour Pre-National Invitational.

NC State’s Hannah Gapes won the women’s individual 6-kilometer race in a course-record 18 minutes, 57.6 seconds at LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course. Tulane’s Silas Kiptanui took the men’s 8K title in 23:17.

The women’s showdown between the nation’s top two teams delivered a close finish, with BYU, even without Jane Hedengren, scoring 84 points to NC State’s 88. No. 7 Notre Dame finished third with 213, followed by No. 23 Clemson with 229 and No. 19 North Carolina with 249.

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Taylor Rohatinsky led BYU in ninth place in 19:33. Taylor Lovell finished 14th, Lexi Goff was 18th, Karrie Baloga placed 20th, and Jenna Hutchins took 23rd to complete the Cougars’ scoring. Their five scoring runners finished within 24.2 seconds of one another.

BYU also placed Zariel Macchia 24th and Nelah Roberts 27th, giving the Cougars seven finishers in the top 30. The team won without lead runner Jane Hedengren, while NC State competed without Grace Hartman.

Gapes finished well clear of Auburn freshman Faith Chelangat, who placed second in 19:15. Kentucky’s Ann Lemirisho was third in 19:16, Clemson’s Silvia Jelelgo finished fourth in 19:18 and Arizona’s Mercy Chepkemoi took fifth in 19:19.

NC State placed three runners in the top 13, with Bethany Michalak eighth and Angelina Napoleon 13th behind Gapes. Emily Wisniewski finished 32nd and Brooke Rauber was 34th, completing the Wolfpack’s scoring.

Syracuse holds off Villanova

No. 8 Syracuse won the men’s team title with 115 points, finishing 12 points ahead of No. 14 Villanova. No. 15 Notre Dame placed third with 148, Wichita State was fourth with 212, and North Carolina finished fifth with 243.

Connor Ackley led the Orange in 15th place. Benne Anderson finished 16th, Ben Gabelman was 18th and Louis Small placed 22nd, while Connell Alford completed the scoring in 44th. Syracuse’s five scorers finished within 26.6 seconds.

Villanova was led by Bailey Habler, who finished sixth in 23:23.4. Charlie Moore, Thomas McMahon and Jack Fenlon placed 25th, 26th and 28th, respectively, with Jack Coomber finishing 42nd.

Kiptanui won the individual race ahead of Wichita State teammates Elkana Kipruto and Nicholas Kipchirchir, who finished in 23:18.8 and 23:19.8. Notre Dame’s Daelen Ackley placed fourth in 23:20.5, and Kentucky’s Edward Bird completed the top five in 23:21.0.

The meet provided a preview of the course scheduled to host the NCAA Division I cross country championships Nov. 21, live on ESPN and WatchESPN. The Blue Division fields included 43 scoring women’s teams and 44 scoring men’s teams.

Women’s Blue 6K — top 10

Name School Time Hannah Gapes NC State 18:57.6 Faith Chelangat Auburn 19:15.5 Ann Lemirisho Kentucky 19:16.8 Silvia Jelelgo Clemson 19:18.5 Mercy Chepkemoi Arizona 19:19.1 Katy Zang Indiana 19:20.7 Doricah Minsari Isoe Kentucky 19:28.6 Bethany Michalak NC State 19:29.9 Taylor Rohatinsky BYU 19:33.1 Victoria Garces Duke 19:34.9

Men’s Blue 8K — top 30

Name School Time Silas Kiptanui Tulane 23:17.4 Elkana Kipruto Wichita State 23:18.8 Nicholas Kipchirchir Wichita State 23:19.8 Daelen Ackley Notre Dame 23:20.5 Edward Bird Kentucky 23:21.0 Bailey Habler Villanova 23:23.4 Bernard Cheruiyot Tulane 23:24.9 Pedro Marin CBU 23:25.0 Joad Martinho Toledo 23:25.6 Pierre Attiogbe Cornell 23:25.9 Evans Tanui Arizona 23:26.0 Finlay Ross-Davie Duke 23:26.1 Eloshas Kipkirui Toledo 23:26.6 Cameron Todd Notre Dame 23:28.0 Connor Ackley Syracuse 23:30.5 Benne Anderson Syracuse 23:32.3 Stephen Maroro Kansas 23:34.2 Ben Gabelman Syracuse 23:34.3 Caden Leonard North Carolina 23:34.9 Vincent Gwachi Arizona 23:37.4 Patrick Kiprop Toledo 23:39.2 Louis Small Syracuse 23:39.9 Aryan Abbaraju Cornell 23:41.0 Yemane Mulugeta CBU 23:41.4 Charlie Moore Villanova 23:42.6 Thomas McMahon Villanova 23:42.9 Sam Ells Montana State 23:43.6 Jack Fenlon Villanova 23:46.3 Nick Steinfeldt Pittsburgh 23:46.8 Izaiah Steury IU Indianapolis 23:47.2

Women’s 6K team scores

Place Team Points 1 BYU 84 2 NC State 88 3 Notre Dame 213 4 Clemson 229 5 North Carolina 249 6 Duke 260 7 Indiana 324 8 Boston College 341 9 Villanova 376 10 Kentucky 380 11 Vanderbilt 415 12 Syracuse 435 13 Michigan 440 14 Auburn 443 15 Wyoming 447 16 Connecticut 463 17 North Dakota 470 18 SMU 474 19 Utah Valley 550 20 Florida State 551 21 Utah State 562 22 Lipscomb 584 23 Colorado State 598 24 Penn 610 25 Liberty 620 26 Illinois 679 27 Arizona 692 28 Montana State 748 29 Pittsburgh 749 30 Kansas 784 31 Western Michigan 803 32 Ole Miss 819 33 CBU 853 34 Portland 859 35 Saint Louis 899 36 Iona 902 37 Indiana State 992 38 Loyola Chicago 1,021 39 Quinnipiac 1,049 40 Ohio 1,078 41 Miami (Ohio) 1,109 42 South Dakota State 1,155 43 Dayton 1,259

Men’s 8K team scores