2026 Rome Half Marathon Results: Kibet Record, Desta Wins

The 2026 Rome Half Marathon results: Filex Kibet sets a course record of 59:22 as Netsanet Desta wins the women's race in 1:07:26 in Rome Sunday, Oct. 18.

ROME — Kenya’s Filex Kibet set a men’s course record of 59 minutes, 22 seconds to win the Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon by Brooks on Sunday, while Ethiopia’s Netsanet Desta claimed the women’s title in 1:07:26. The Oct. 18 race in the Italian capital was part of the World Athletics Elite Label Road Races calendar.

Kibet finished 16 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Selemon Ataklti Kidanu, who also dipped under the hour mark, running 59:38 on his half-marathon debut. Kenya’s Elisha Kiprop completed the men’s podium in 1:00:13. The previous course record was 59:44.

Although Kibet and Kidanu were the only men to break one hour, Kenya’s Robert Keter was also quick, finishing fourth in 1:00:37 for a PB, which was eight seconds ahead of compatriot Kelvin Kipruto, who clocked 1:00:45 and narrowly missed his own lifetime best.

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Elsewhere, Ethiopia’s Zeleke Yayewsew placed sixth in 1:01:02, followed by compatriot Halefom Tesfay in 1:01:20. Kenya’s Maxon Kipngetich and Edward Koonyo finished eighth and ninth, respectively, before Turkey’s Sezgin Atac rounded out the top 10 in 1:02:17.

Ahmed Ouhda led the Italian men in 11th place, clocking 1:02:31, while Nicolo Bedini followed in 12th in 1:03:10, as seven Italian runners finished inside the top 20.

Netsanet Desta leads Ethiopian women’s victory

Netsanet Desta of Ethiopia, the 2022 African Championships 800m silver medalist, won the women’s race after defeating Kenya’s Regina Wambui Ndungu by 22 seconds, with Ndungu finishing in 1:07:48. Ethiopia’s Yalemget Yaregal secured third in 1:08:22, giving Ethiopia two podium places. Compatriot Betelihem Afenigus finished fourth in 1:10:05.

Giovanna Epis was the first Italian woman home, taking fifth in 1:11:43. Poland’s Sylwia Indeka finished sixth in 1:12:28, ahead of Italy’s Melissa Fracassini in 1:13:41. Denmark’s Carolien Millenaar placed eighth in 1:16:03, while Italians Giulia Giorgi and Isabella Caposieno completed the top 10 in 1:16:12 and 1:16:59, respectively.

2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon results

Men — top 30

Filex Kibet (Kenya) 59:22 Selemon Ataklti Kidanu (Ethiopia) 59:38 Elisha Kiprop (Kenya) 1:00:13 Robert Keter (Kenya) 1:00:37 Kelvin Kipruto (Kenya) 1:00:45 Zeleke Yayewsew (Ethiopia) 1:01:02 Halefom Tesfay (Ethiopia) 1:01:20 Maxon Kipngetich (Kenya) 1:01:51 Edward Koonyo (Kenya) 1:02:00 Sezgin Atac (Turkey) 1:02:17 Ahmed Ouhda (Italy) 1:02:31 Nicolo Bedini (Italy) 1:03:10 Lewis Hannigan (United Kingdom) 1:03:27 Francesco Carrera (Italy) 1:03:28 Giuseppe Gravante (Italy) 1:03:36 Timothy Kosgei (Kenya) 1:03:55 Martin Desmidt (France) 1:04:25 Thomas D’Este (Italy) 1:04:31 Ademe Cuneo (Italy) 1:05:42 Jonathan Cornish (United Kingdom) 1:05:43 Imran Naaji (France) 1:05:57 Mattia Marazzoli (Italy) 1:06:36 Christopher Davies (United Kingdom) 1:06:59 Luca Parisi (Italy) 1:07:28 Enrico Maguolo (Italy) 1:08:01 Florian Bochert (Germany) 1:08:33 Dominik Zoric (Germany) 1:09:42 Nicolo Di Gaetano (Italy) 1:09:58 Nikolaos Kakouris (Greece) 1:10:25 Niels Rossetto (Italy) 1:10:48

Women — top 30