When is the 2026 SEC Cross Country Championships and how to watch

2026 SEC Cross Country Championships live from Columbia, MO: SEC Network schedule, how to watch, start times, rankings and live results at Gans Creek.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (World-Track) — Alabama’s men and Florida’s women will look to defend their respective team titles when the 2026 SEC Cross Country Championships return to Columbia on Friday. Watch and follow live streaming coverage and live results on what is expected to be a very busy weekend.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the University of Missouri will host the championships Friday, Oct. 30, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo. It marks the second time Missouri has hosted the meet since joining the SEC and the first time since 2021. Gans Creek also served as the site of the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Read Also: How to watch and follow the 2026 ACC Cross Country Championships?

The championship will be televised live on SEC Network, with the women’s 6,000m race at 10:08 a.m. CT and the men’s 8,000m race at 10:45 a.m. CT. Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. CT on SEC Network. Full broadcasting schedule here.

At a Glance: 2026 SEC Cross Country Championships

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 Site: Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia, Mo.

Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia, Mo. Host: University of Missouri

University of Missouri Schedule: Women’s 6K at 10:08 a.m. CT; Men’s 8K at 10:45 a.m. CT

Women’s 6K at 10:08 a.m. CT; Men’s 8K at 10:45 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: SEC Network via WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, SECN+ with TV provider login

SEC Network via WatchESPN app, ESPN.com, SECN+ with TV provider login Live Results: PrimeTime Timing at https://live.pttiming.com/xc-ptt.html?mid=9279

PrimeTime Timing at https://live.pttiming.com/xc-ptt.html?mid=9279 Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster

Available via Ticketmaster Announcers: John Anderson and Carrie Tollefson on SEC Network

Preview: Defending Champions and Ranked Contenders

Alabama won the men’s title last year, while Florida won the women’s crown. Arkansas leads all programs historically with 29 SEC men’s championships and 22 women’s titles. Eight SEC teams enter the weekend nationally ranked in the latest USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll released Oct. 20.

In the men’s rankings, Alabama is ranked No. 4, Arkansas is No. 7, Florida is No. 9 and Tennessee is No. 18. Arkansas is ranked No. 1 in the South Central region.

In the women’s rankings, Florida Gators are No. 4, Alabama is No. 9, South Carolina is No. 11, and Missouri is No. 17, with Arkansas just outside the top 25 as the leading vote-getter. Florida’s women jumped nine spots to No. 4 after a runner-up finish at the Nuttycombe Invitational.

The meet features all 16 SEC members on the women’s side, with Oklahoma and Texas now competing as SEC members.

Gans Creek: A Championship Course

The 320-acre Gans Creek Cross Country Course opened Sept. 27, 2019, and has become one of the premier courses in the country. It has hosted the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships, the 2021 SEC Championships, the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional and the 2025 NCAA Championship.

The course is known for its wide, spectator-friendly loops, rolling hills and the Greg Hall Champions Plaza finish area. Team trophies will be presented on the broadcast following each race.

How to Watch the 2026 SEC Cross Country Championships

On TV: SEC Network live from 10-11:30 a.m. CT Friday. Check your provider: SEC Network is on DirecTV Ch. 611, Dish Ch. 404, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Orange + Sports Extra.

Live Streaming: