2026 USATF 10K Championship results: Aidan Troutner, Emily Venters win titles in Minneapolis

Aidan Troutner and Emily Venters won the 2026 USATF 10K Championship in Minneapolis, leading close men’s and women’s races Saturday. Here are top 10 results from both the men's and women's races.

MINNEAPOLIS (World-Track) — Aidan Troutner won the men’s title by one second, and Emily Venters claimed a decisive victory in the women’s race Saturday at the 2026 USATF 10K Championship in Minneapolis. The race, part of the TC 10K in St. Paul and a World Athletics Label road race.

Troutner, a 27-year-old former BYU runner from Provo, Utah, finished in 27 minutes, 40 seconds. He covered the opening mile in 4:37 and reached 5 kilometers in 14:13 before separating himself from a pack in the final meters to finish ahead of Dillon Maggard of Mammoth Lakes, California, who finished second in 27:41.

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Ryan Ford of Longmont, Colorado, was third in 27:42, completing a tightly packed podium. Reid Buchanan was fourth in 27:43, followed by Creed Thompson in 27:44 and Joel Reichow in 27:45. The first six men finished within five seconds.

Wesley Kiptoo remained with the lead pack through the early stages but faded over the closing stage and placed eighth in 28:07.

Emily Venters Takes Women’s Crown

Emily Venters of Salt Lake City controlled the women’s race and won in 31:09, finishing 48 seconds ahead of Kasandra Parker of Waverly, Iowa. Parker was second in 31:57, while Allie Ostrander of Louisville, Colorado, took third in 32:02.

Amanda Vestri finished fourth in 32:16 and Amy Davis-Green was fifth in 32:20. Cailie Logue Hughes placed sixth in 32:30, followed by Olivia Borowiak in 32:33 and Jessie Cardin in 32:36.

Both winning times this weekend established championship records, as Venters’ time broke the record of 31:40 set by Jess McClain in 2024 and Troutner improved a 40-year-old mark of 27:49 set by Dirk Lakeman in 1986.

The championship was held as part of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend’s Saturday races.

2026 USATF 10K Championship Top 10 Results

2026 USATF 10K Championship

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Minneapolis

Men

Aidan Troutner, 27:40 Dillon Maggard, 27:41 Ryan Ford, 27:42 Reid Buchanan, 27:43 Creed Thompson, 27:44 Joel Reichow, 27:45 Merga Gemeda, 27:51 Wesley Kiptoo, 28:07 Robert Miranda, 28:08 Alec Basten, 28:11

Women

Emily Venters, 31:09 Kasandra Parker, 31:57 Allie Ostrander, 32:02 Amanda Vestri, 32:16 Amy Davis-Green, 32:20 Cailie Logue Hughes, 32:30 Olivia Borowiak, 32:33 Jessie Cardin, 32:36 Eva Jess, 32:45 Sara Hall, 32:48

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