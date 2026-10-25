2026 Valencia Half Marathon USA Results: Emily Venters, Allie Ostrander, Chandler Gibbens impressed

VALENCIA, Spain (World-Track) — Six Americans posted strong performances at the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Sunday, Oct. 25, with Emily Venters and Allie Ostrander both breaking 70 minutes, and Chandler Gibbens leading four U.S. men under 65 minutes on the fast streets of Valencia, Spain.

Overall, the World Athletics Gold Label road race delivered fast conditions, with Rodrigue Kwizera of Spain winning the men’s race in a Spanish record 58:03 and Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya taking the women’s title in 1:03:51. – Read Also: Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich results: Fast wins for Rodrigue Kwizera, Sheila Chepkirui

Venters, Ostrander Lead U.S. Women with Personal Bests

Emily Venters, the U.S. road champion at 10K and 6K, ran a new personal best of 1:07:37 to finish 17th overall in the women’s elite field and first among Americans. The performance bettered her previous best of 1:08:48 set at the Houston Half Marathon in 2025. Venters’ time also saw her move to joint 13th among Americans, according to World Athletics stats and information.

Allie Ostrander also smashed her personal best. The 29-year-old three-time NCAA champion from Boise State, entered with a best of 1:10:11 from the Chevron Houston Half Marathon earlier this year and improved to 1:08:55 for 26th overall in Valencia. In her build-up, Ostrander shared she was hoping to run a fast time as she continues to prepare for her first full marathon later this year, and she will be delighted with the performance. Before the race, the American shared on her Instagram, “It’s a fast course & a fast field—time to let er rip!” and she certainly seized the moment.

Chandler Gibbens Paces Four American Men Under 1:05

On the men’s side, Chandler Gibbens led the American contingent at the 2026 Valencia Half Marathon with a personal best of 1:01:43 for 25th overall, bettering his previous best of 1:01:57. The 26-year-old, who has been steadily improving since making his debut in the distance, will be hoping to continue his journey towards LA 2028. The USA men’s all-time list here.

Jacob Thomson also ran a brilliant race on the flat and fast course on Sunday, closing in at 1:02:00 for 28th overall. The 31-year-old 2023 U.S. national champion in the half marathon also set a new lifetime best in Valencia with his performance.

Elsewhere, Anthony Raftis finished in 1:04:18 for 74th overall on the same course where he set his personal best in 2024, while Spencer Brown rounded out the USA finishers in 1:04:51 for 85th overall.

2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich — USA Results

Women’s USA Results:

Emily Venters (USA), 1:07:37 — Finish, Personal Best Allie Ostrander (USA), 1:08:55 — Finish, Personal Best

Men’s USA Results:

Chandler Gibbens (USA), 1:01:43 — Finish, Personal Best Jacob Thomson (USA), 1:02:00 — Finish, Personal Best Anthony Raftis (USA), 1:04:18 — Finish Spencer Brown (USA), 1:04:51 — Finish

The 2026 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich was held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Valencia, Spain. It’s a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.