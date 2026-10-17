2026 Weis-Crockett Invitational live results: Oklahoma State hosts regular-season finale

Explore the 2026 Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater with live results, start times and a preview of Oklahoma State's cross country season finale.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s second-ranked men and eighth-ranked women will close their cross country regular season Saturday, Oct. 17, at the 2026 Weis-Crockett Invitational, a final home meet before the Big 12 championships return to the same course in two weeks.

The fourth annual invitational at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course begins with the men’s 8-kilometer race at 10 a.m. Central, followed by the women’s 6K at 10:45 a.m. Kansas State and Oral Roberts will join the hosts, with East Texas A&M’s women and individual runners from Tulsa also expected to compete. Follow live results, including individual times, finishing places, and team scores, through AthleticLive.

Read More: 2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

Weis-Crockett Invitational schedule and live results

Saturday’s race schedule in Stillwater:

Race Distance Start time Men 8 kilometers 10 a.m. Central / 11 a.m. Eastern Women 6 kilometers 10:45 a.m. Central / 11:45 a.m. Eastern

Oklahoma State looks to extend winning streak

Oklahoma State has swept the men’s and women’s team titles at each of the past two Weis-Crockett Invitationals. The Cowgirls scored a perfect 15 points in both editions.

The Cowboys enter Saturday ranked No. 2 after finishing second to then-No. 2 New Mexico at the Cowboy Jamboree. Denis Kipngetich, who won the 2024 Weis-Crockett Invitational in a meet-record 23:26, provides another connection to the meet’s recent history.

The Cowgirls have climbed seven places from their preseason No. 15 ranking to No. 8 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll. Billah Jepkirui and Maureen Rutoh each have a previous individual victory at this meet: Jepkirui won in 2022 and Rutoh in 2025. Lauren Ping won the 2024 race, giving Oklahoma State all three women’s individual titles contested so far.

Kansas State returns ahead of Big 12 championships

Kansas State will also finish its regular season Saturday before returning to Stillwater for the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 31.

The Wildcats’ men are coming off a Gans Creek Classic performance in which Max Larson ran 23:56, and Brock Olsen finished in 23:59, becoming the program’s first runners to break 24 minutes for 8K since 2020. Joyce Kiptabut led Kansas State’s women with a 20:54 finish over 6K.

Saturday’s meet gives both programs another race on the course that will host their conference championship two weeks later.