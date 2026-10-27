Alabama A&M chases first SWAC Cross Country Championships women’s title

Laura Avila aims to lead Alabama A&M to the 2026 SWAC women's cross country title in Tallahassee against two-time defending champion Alabama State Tuesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (World-Track) — Alabama A&M University will attempt to turn regular-season form into a conference championship Tuesday at the 2026 Southwestern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park.

Senior Laura Avila leads the Bulldogs into the women’s 5-kilometer championship at 8 a.m. CT. The men’s race opens the day at 7 a.m. Both championships will stream live on SWAC TV. Follow live results | Watch Live – SWAC TV

Read More: How to watch the 2026 SWAC Cross Country Championships?

At stake is the SWAC women’s team title. Alabama State enters as the two-time defending champion. Alabama A&M enters as the challenger.

Avila is the catalyst for that challenge. The senior won the individual title in her last outing Oct. 3 at the Louisville Classic Silver Division, covering the 5-kilometer course in 18:20.2.

Alabama A&M’s strength at Louisville was its pack. The Bulldogs placed five runners in the top 10 and scored 27 points to win the 25-team field. Sanyae Gibson was third in 18:32.2, Minka Isom fifth in 18:46.8, freshman Iyndia Bey eighth in 19:02.5 and Mariana Betancourt-Dennard 10th in 19:15.2. The scoring five were separated by 55 seconds, 58 points clear of runner-up Bellarmine.

That pack running is critical for Tuesday. In cross country, low score wins, and a tight spread can offset a front-runner from another team.

Alabama A&M arrives in Tallahassee having won its last three team competitions, including the Legacy Series Invite and Southern Showcase Open. At the Southern Showcase, the Bulldogs scored 48 points with five runners in the top 20, led by Avila in fourth in 18:56.1.

The focus now shifts from invitational wins to conference hardware. The course at Apalachee Regional Park is a familiar championship venue that rewards discipline over the 5K distance.

On the men’s side, Bethune-Cookman enters seeking a second consecutive SWAC team title.