Top American men for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon: Conner Mantz, Zouhair Talbi

NEW YORK — North American record-holder Conner Mantz and Zouhair Talbi headline the United States contingent for the men’s race at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1, against a men’s elite field led by Kenya’s Benson Kipruto.

Mantz and Talbi lead a deep American group entered in the World Athletics Platinum Label road races, produced by New York Road Runners, the nonprofit that “runs” New York City. Around two million spectators are expected to line the streets of New York City.

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Despite running almost one minute slower than Talbi, Mantz remains the North American record-holder with a marathon best of 2:04:43 from Chicago last year. Talbi posted a quicker time in Boston with 2:03:45 for fifth place, but the course is not record-eligible, per World Athletics. Nevertheless, he was still able to push his body to achieve that time, so he now knows that he is capable of running that fast.

Benson Kipruto, with a marathon best of 2:02:16, is the fastest man in the men’s elite field for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. The defending champion will take on a field that also includes Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta with a best of 2:02:38 and Kenya’s CyBrian Kotut with 2:03:22.

Among the other Americans toeing the starting line on Sunday, Ryan Ford and Joe Klecker, who have bests of 2:05:46 and 2:05:56 from Boston, will also have the support of the crowd in New York. A few others will be aiming to break into the 2:07 landmark.

Ford is entered with a marathon best of 2:05:46, and Klecker with a marathon best of 2:05:56. Ahmed Muhumed is slated to make his debut.

The men’s race is part of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, considered one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon — American men’s elite field only — marathon best as listed:

Zouhair Talbi, USA, 2:03:45*

Conner Mantz, USA, 2:04:43

Ryan Ford, USA, 2:05:46

Joe Klecker, USA, 2:05:56

Casey Clinger, USA, 2:08:43

Sam Chelanga, USA, 2:08:50

JP Flavin, USA, 2:09:17

Jared Ward, USA, 2:09:25

Turner Wiley, USA, 2:09:27

Andrew Colley, USA, 2:09:33

Robert Miranda, USA, 2:09:40

Joel Reichow, USA, 2:09:56

Aidan Troutner, USA, 2:10:23

JP Trojan, USA, 2:10:39

Paul Chelimo, USA, 2:10:55

Stephen Jones, USA, 2:11:17

Mo Bati, USA, 2:12:29

Aidan Reed, USA, 2:13:58

Owen Ritz, USA, 2:14:19

Merga Gemeda, USA, 2:15:12

Alec Baldwin, USA, 2:15:38

Ryan Cutter, USA, 2:17:24

Ahmed Muhumed, USA, debut

*Boston course not record eligible