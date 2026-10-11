Amos Kipruto wins Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2:01:09, Jacob Kiplimo finishes 4th

Amos Kipruto wins the 2026 Chicago Marathon in 2:01:09 ahead of Tadese Bikila. Read the men's race report and complete results for the top 30 finishers.

CHICAGO (World-Track) — Amos Kipruto won the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, and 9 seconds, completing a three-year climb to the top of the men’s podium.

The Kenyan, who finished third in 2024 and second last year, took control in the second half of the World Athletics Platinum Label road race to defeat a field that included defending champion Jacob Kiplimo. Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, 1 minute, 47 seconds behind Kipruto. Fellow Ethiopian Milkesa Mengesha placed third in 2:03:46, while Uganda’s Kiplimo finished fourth in 2:04:18.

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Kipruto broke away from Kiplimo in the second half and held his advantage to claim his second major marathon title, following his victory in London in 2022.

The victory reversed last year’s outcome, when Kiplimo won his first major marathon title, and Kipruto finished runner-up, 91 seconds behind him. Kipruto had entered this year’s race looking to continue his progression through the Chicago podium places.

Kiplimo was seeking to become the first man to win consecutive Chicago titles since Samuel Wanjiru in 2009 and 2010. Instead, he finished 3:09 behind Kipruto.

Ethiopia’s Boki Diriba finished fifth, and Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko sixth, both timed in 2:05:01.

Clayton Young led the American finishers in seventh place in 2:05:23. Charles Hicks followed in eighth in 2:05:35, and Vincent Mauri gave the United States three runners in the top 10, finishing 10th in 2:06:45.

Japan’s Akira Akasaki placed ninth in 2:05:47. American Galen Rupp finished 11th in 2:06:55.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2026 men’s results

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 — Chicago