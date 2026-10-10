Bashir Abdi out of 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Belgian and European star Bashir Abdi recently announced that an injury forced him to withdraw from the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which takes place on Sunday (11).

CHICAGO — Bashir Abdi has withdrawn from the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon after suffering a small calf tear during his final preparations in Flagstaff, Arizona, leaving Sunday’s race without the Belgian two-time Olympic marathon medalist.

Abdi announced his withdrawal on his social media pages, ending months of preparation for the Oct. 11 World Athletics Platinum Label road race. – Read More: Feysa, Kosgei lead elite women’s field for Chicago Marathon 2026

“During my last training session in Flagstaff, I suffered a small tear in my calf. Not a major injury, but enough to keep me from the start line,” Abdi wrote in an Instagram post. “After consulting with my coach and medical team, we decided not to take any risks.”

The 37-year-old European record holder had joined the elite field in September following Alex Masai’s withdrawal. Abdi’s personal best of 2:03:36, set when winning the Rotterdam Marathon in 2021, made him the fifth-fastest entrant on personal bests before his withdrawal.

The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon would have been his fourth appearance at the race. He finished fifth in 2019, third in 2023 and 10th last year. His latest setback follows a third-place finish at the Rotterdam Marathon in April, where late-race calf cramps interrupted his pursuit of a faster time, although he still finished in 2:04:19.

“Disappointing after months of preparation and hard work, but the focus is now on recovery and getting ready for the next goal. The journey continues,” he added in his social media post.

His followers and track and field fans reacted to his announcement.

Scotland standout distance runner Eilish McColgan wrote: “So frustrated for you! Rest up and recover well.”

Mohamed Abdilaahi added: “I wish you a quick recovery bro ❤️‍🩹🫶🏿”

Kiplimo Chemirmir wrote: “Sending you healing energies and positive vibes brother. You’re a warrior.”

Meraf Bahta added in a reacted post: “Speedy recovery!🔥💪”

Abdi Abdirahman reacted, posting “You will be back stronger than ever insha allah.”

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo and Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa will return to defend their titles against deep international fields in Chicago. Feysa faces a demanding title defense after winning last year’s women’s race in 2:14:57, more than two minutes ahead of fellow Ethiopian Megertu Alemu.

The men’s field, in the meantime, features six athletes who have run faster than 2:04, led by Kiplimo, who won last year in 2:02:23 in only his second marathon. He finished more than a minute ahead of Kenya’s Amos Kipruto.