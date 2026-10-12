Swiss stars Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner dominated their rivals to set Chicago Marathon wheelchair records on a very busy, but exciting day on Sunday (11).

CHICAGO (RRW) — Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland swept the wheelchair races at the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning (11). Hug secured his seventh Chicago title in record-breaking style, while Debrunner won the women’s race and smashed her own world record by a minute, earning both racers $90,000 in prize money and time bonuses.

While the runners had to race through the sunny but humid morning, the weather conditions were better for the wheelchair racers, and both Hug and Debrunner took full advantage. Both athletes surged clear of their rivals very early on the race, and time-trialed to their wins. Hug’s time of 1:21:34 was 63 seconds faster than his course record, and organizers will pay him a $50,000 course record bonus on top of his $40,000 first place prize.

“I felt really amazing today,” said the soft-spoken Hug, who cross the line sporting his silver helmet. “Weather conditions were perfect for us in the wheelchairs.” He added: “I’d say today was one of the best performances in my career.”

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Debrunner’s performance was simply overwhelming. By halfway (45:42) she led by more than four minutes, and that gap mushroomed to eight minutes and 45 seconds by the finish, with runner-up Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schär of Switzerland finishing with a time of 1:42:014.

Debrunner’s world record time of 1:33:16 was a full minute faster than the previous record. Like Hug she’ll receive $40,000 in prize money plus a $50,000 course record bonus.

“Actually, it was very unreal,” Debrunner said of her performance today. “I can’t believe I did the world record in Chicago.” She added: “I’m super-happy. It’s unbelievable.”

In the men’s race, American Daniel Romanchuk pulled out of the men’s wheelchair race early in the course. Romanchuk pulled off the course early and was out of contention. The reason wasn’t immediately known, but race pundits at the time suspected a mechanical issue.

Dutch racer Lito Anker was second in the men’s race at 1:30:11, the same time posted by Great Britain’s David Weir, while Japan’s Tomoki Suzuki and USA’s Aaron Pike, both crossed at 1:30:16 in fourth and fifth, respectively.

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