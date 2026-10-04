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Top British finishers in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon: Natasha Wilson top finisher

Natasha Wilson led British women at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, placing sixth overall as Joyciline Jepkosgei set a course record.

By Gary Smith - Lead Content Manager
Natasha Wilson at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon.
Natasha Wilson at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon.

CARDIFF — Natasha Wilson was the top British finisher in the women’s race at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday, finishing sixth overall in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 34 seconds. Former world record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei dominated the contest and set a course record en route to sealing the overall title.

Wilson was the first of 35 British athletes listed among the top 45 finishers in the World Athletics Elite Label event. Kayley Price was eighth overall in 1:14:03, and Tracy Barlow finished ninth in 1:16:05, giving Britain three runners in the top 10.

Read More: The 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon results: Gideon Kiprotich &amp; Joyciline Jepkosgei take wins

Rachel Gilworth was fourth among British runners and 11th overall in 1:17:06. Alison McEwing followed in fifth among Britons, 12th overall in 1:17:20, while Elizabeth Apsley was sixth among Britons and 13th overall in 1:17:30.

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya won the race in a course-record 1:05:40. Ethiopia’s Wede Kefale was second in 1:05:54, with Ethiopian teenager Tigist Tesema third in 1:07:23.

Winnie Jepkosgei Kimutai of Kenya placed fourth in 1:07:50, followed by Ethiopia’s Emebet Kebede in 1:09:46. Wilson was the next runner across the line and the clear British leader.

Top British finishers in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon

British placeOverall placeAthleteCountryTime
16Natasha WilsonGBR1:10:34
28Kayley PriceGBR1:14:03
39Tracy BarlowGBR1:16:05
411Rachel GilworthGBR1:17:06
512Alison McEwingGBR1:17:20
613Elizabeth ApsleyGBR1:17:30
714Naomi SuttonGBR1:17:50
815Louise FlynnGBR1:18:23
916Lizzie DimondGBR1:19:11
1017Emily DaviesGBR1:19:38
1118Emma PowellGBR1:19:55
1219Jessica DaviesGBR1:20:45
1320Lauren StockleyGBR1:20:55
1421Anna DomvilleGBR1:21:19
1522Izzy GelderGBR1:21:29
1624Josie SavillGBR1:21:41
1725Claire HammettGBR1:21:57
1827Rhian MaloneyGBR1:22:40
1928Sian MulcahyGBR1:22:43
2029Georgia PalmerGBR1:22:58
2131Lucy MorrisonGBR1:23:21
2233Ffion MorganGBR1:23:53
2334Hope SmithGBR1:24:38
2435Hayley WestonGBR1:24:46
2536Gemma LuckettGBR1:24:53
2637Alice ConsidineGBR1:25:00
2738Lauren EvansGBR1:25:05
2839Troi BaxterGBR1:25:08
2940Jo TempleGBR1:25:14
3044Angharad MairGBR1:26:09
3145Tifanie LewisGBR1:26:44

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