Top British finishers in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon: Natasha Wilson top finisher

Natasha Wilson led British women at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon, placing sixth overall as Joyciline Jepkosgei set a course record.

CARDIFF — Natasha Wilson was the top British finisher in the women’s race at the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday, finishing sixth overall in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 34 seconds. Former world record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei dominated the contest and set a course record en route to sealing the overall title.

Wilson was the first of 35 British athletes listed among the top 45 finishers in the World Athletics Elite Label event. Kayley Price was eighth overall in 1:14:03, and Tracy Barlow finished ninth in 1:16:05, giving Britain three runners in the top 10.

Read More: The 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon results: Gideon Kiprotich & Joyciline Jepkosgei take wins

Rachel Gilworth was fourth among British runners and 11th overall in 1:17:06. Alison McEwing followed in fifth among Britons, 12th overall in 1:17:20, while Elizabeth Apsley was sixth among Britons and 13th overall in 1:17:30.

Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya won the race in a course-record 1:05:40. Ethiopia’s Wede Kefale was second in 1:05:54, with Ethiopian teenager Tigist Tesema third in 1:07:23.

Winnie Jepkosgei Kimutai of Kenya placed fourth in 1:07:50, followed by Ethiopia’s Emebet Kebede in 1:09:46. Wilson was the next runner across the line and the clear British leader.

Top British finishers in the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon