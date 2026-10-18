British top men results at the 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon: Hannigan Lewis leads the way

The following are the top Great Britain Rome Half Marathon 2026 results on Sunday (18). Hannigan Lewis leads Great Britain athletes in 1:03:27. See all the top 33 British men in Rome, Italy.

ROME — Hannigan Lewis led Great Britain’s men at the Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race on Sunday, Oct. 18, finishing 13th overall in 1:03:27. The 23-year-old, who was running his second half marathon this season, improved on his personal best (1:03:40), which was set earlier this year in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Cornish was also among the top British finishers in Rome this weekend, after the 33-year-old placed 20th overall and second among the Great Britain runners in 1:05:43, while Christopher Davies followed in 23rd overall with a new personal best time of 1:06:59 at the World Athletics Label road race.

Read More: 2026 Rome Half Marathon Results: Kibet Record, Desta Wins

Other notable results saw Samuel Leigh Griffiths finish fourth among GBR athletes and 34th overall in 1:12:19, with Daniel Cheeseman completing the British top five, taking 42nd in 1:13:49.

Among the top finishers representing Great Britain, Donato Esposito, the 10th British finisher, won the men’s 65 age category in 1:29:35 and placed 465th overall.

Kenya’s Filex Kibet won the men’s race overall and set a new course record with 59:22. He defeated Ethiopia’s Selemon Ataklti Kidanu, who ran 59:38 on his half-marathon debut, and Kenya’s Elisha Kiprop, who completed the men’s podium in third place with 1:00:13.

British finishers, with British position and overall position in the men’s race: