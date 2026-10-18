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British top men results at the 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon: Hannigan Lewis leads the way

The following are the top Great Britain Rome Half Marathon 2026 results on Sunday (18). Hannigan Lewis leads Great Britain athletes in 1:03:27. See all the top 33 British men in Rome, Italy.

By World Track
Hannigan Lewis of Great Britain
Hannigan Lewis of Great Britain (Rome Half Marathon/EE)

ROME — Hannigan Lewis led Great Britain’s men at the Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race on Sunday, Oct. 18, finishing 13th overall in 1:03:27. The 23-year-old, who was running his second half marathon this season, improved on his personal best (1:03:40), which was set earlier this year in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Cornish was also among the top British finishers in Rome this weekend, after the 33-year-old placed 20th overall and second among the Great Britain runners in 1:05:43, while Christopher Davies followed in 23rd overall with a new personal best time of 1:06:59 at the World Athletics Label road race.

Read More: 2026 Rome Half Marathon Results: Kibet Record, Desta Wins

Other notable results saw Samuel Leigh Griffiths finish fourth among GBR athletes and 34th overall in 1:12:19, with Daniel Cheeseman completing the British top five, taking 42nd in 1:13:49.

Among the top finishers representing Great Britain, Donato Esposito, the 10th British finisher, won the men’s 65 age category in 1:29:35 and placed 465th overall.

Kenya’s Filex Kibet won the men’s race overall and set a new course record with 59:22. He defeated Ethiopia’s Selemon Ataklti Kidanu, who ran 59:38 on his half-marathon debut, and Kenya’s Elisha Kiprop, who completed the men’s podium in third place with 1:00:13.

British finishers, with British position and overall position in the men’s race:

  1. Lewis Hannigan — 13th overall, 1:03:27
  2. Jonathan Cornish — 20th overall, 1:05:43
  3. Christopher Davies — 23rd overall, 1:06:59
  4. Samuel Leigh Griffiths — 34th overall, 1:12:19
  5. Daniel Cheeseman — 42nd overall, 1:13:49
  6. Iain McDonald — 55th overall, 1:15:50
  7. Dominic Bolt — 128th overall, 1:20:50
  8. James William Egerton — 200th overall, 1:23:38
  9. Mark Palser — 435th overall, 1:29:08
  10. Donato Esposito — 465th overall, 1:29:35
  11. Gavin Smith — 557th overall, 1:31:26
  12. Alistair Smith — 649th overall, 1:32:46
  13. Andrew Coley — 651st overall, 1:32:48
  14. Richard Martin — 710th overall, 1:33:28
  15. Thomas McWilliam — 746th overall, 1:33:50
  16. Jonathan Nancekivell-Smith — 762nd overall, 1:34:02
  17. Paul Rowan — 1,117th overall, 1:37:50
  18. Richard Johnson — 1,203rd overall, 1:38:35
  19. Joshua Richard Davies — 1,296th overall, 1:39:18
  20. Andrew Eames — 1,301st overall, 1:39:21
  21. Gabor Banfai — 1,863rd overall, 1:44:13
  22. David Slane — 2,058th overall, 1:45:43
  23. Hisham Mohamed Sidki Zehni — 2,085th overall, 1:45:53
  24. Ian Paramore — 2,165th overall, 1:46:36
  25. Toby James Gibson — 2,398th overall, 1:48:20
  26. Trevor Haworth — 2,554th overall, 1:49:38
  27. Daniel Powell — 2,941st overall, 1:53:16
  28. Joseph Andrew Case — 3,318th overall, 1:56:33
  29. Christopher David Greetham — 3,599th overall, 1:58:51
  30. Simon Brown — 3,909th overall, 2:02:06
  31. Richard Hadley — 4,110th overall, 2:04:55
  32. Dominic Shepherd — 4,199th overall, 2:06:27
  33. Royce Lye — 4,772nd overall, 2:22:32

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