British top men results at the 2026 Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon: Hannigan Lewis leads the way

ROME — Hannigan Lewis led Great Britain’s men at the Wizz Air Rome Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race on Sunday, Oct. 18, finishing 13th overall in 1:03:27. The 23-year-old, who was running his second half marathon this season, improved on his personal best (1:03:40), which was set earlier this year in Stockholm.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Cornish was also among the top British finishers in Rome this weekend, after the 33-year-old placed 20th overall and second among the Great Britain runners in 1:05:43, while Christopher Davies followed in 23rd overall with a new personal best time of 1:06:59 at the World Athletics Label road race.
Read More: 2026 Rome Half Marathon Results: Kibet Record, Desta Wins
Other notable results saw Samuel Leigh Griffiths finish fourth among GBR athletes and 34th overall in 1:12:19, with Daniel Cheeseman completing the British top five, taking 42nd in 1:13:49.
Among the top finishers representing Great Britain, Donato Esposito, the 10th British finisher, won the men’s 65 age category in 1:29:35 and placed 465th overall.
Kenya’s Filex Kibet won the men’s race overall and set a new course record with 59:22. He defeated Ethiopia’s Selemon Ataklti Kidanu, who ran 59:38 on his half-marathon debut, and Kenya’s Elisha Kiprop, who completed the men’s podium in third place with 1:00:13.
British finishers, with British position and overall position in the men’s race:
- Lewis Hannigan — 13th overall, 1:03:27
- Jonathan Cornish — 20th overall, 1:05:43
- Christopher Davies — 23rd overall, 1:06:59
- Samuel Leigh Griffiths — 34th overall, 1:12:19
- Daniel Cheeseman — 42nd overall, 1:13:49
- Iain McDonald — 55th overall, 1:15:50
- Dominic Bolt — 128th overall, 1:20:50
- James William Egerton — 200th overall, 1:23:38
- Mark Palser — 435th overall, 1:29:08
- Donato Esposito — 465th overall, 1:29:35
- Gavin Smith — 557th overall, 1:31:26
- Alistair Smith — 649th overall, 1:32:46
- Andrew Coley — 651st overall, 1:32:48
- Richard Martin — 710th overall, 1:33:28
- Thomas McWilliam — 746th overall, 1:33:50
- Jonathan Nancekivell-Smith — 762nd overall, 1:34:02
- Paul Rowan — 1,117th overall, 1:37:50
- Richard Johnson — 1,203rd overall, 1:38:35
- Joshua Richard Davies — 1,296th overall, 1:39:18
- Andrew Eames — 1,301st overall, 1:39:21
- Gabor Banfai — 1,863rd overall, 1:44:13
- David Slane — 2,058th overall, 1:45:43
- Hisham Mohamed Sidki Zehni — 2,085th overall, 1:45:53
- Ian Paramore — 2,165th overall, 1:46:36
- Toby James Gibson — 2,398th overall, 1:48:20
- Trevor Haworth — 2,554th overall, 1:49:38
- Daniel Powell — 2,941st overall, 1:53:16
- Joseph Andrew Case — 3,318th overall, 1:56:33
- Christopher David Greetham — 3,599th overall, 1:58:51
- Simon Brown — 3,909th overall, 2:02:06
- Richard Hadley — 4,110th overall, 2:04:55
- Dominic Shepherd — 4,199th overall, 2:06:27
- Royce Lye — 4,772nd overall, 2:22:32